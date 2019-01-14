Log in
Mellitus Health Wins Best Abstract Award at 3rd World Congress on Clinical Trials in Diabetes

01/14/2019

Mellitus Health won the Best Abstract Award at the 3rd World Congress on Clinical Trials in Diabetes in Vienna in December, 2018, for a study that featured Insulin Insights™, its clinical therapeutic. The Congress selected the award based on scientific quality, novelty/innovation, advancement of the field/impact, and relevance.

In selecting the abstract1, renowned diabetes researcher Sir Philip Home, Professor of Diabetes Medicine at Newcastle University, UK, commented that he was impressed by the results of the combination of a remote glucose monitoring system with a respected insulin-dose adjustment algorithm, nurse practitioner feedback and contact with and action by the patient.

Home stated, “I was impressed in particular by the team involvement, and how this resulted in a saving in clinic visits, while still delivering marked improvement in glucose control without troublesome hypoglycemia. Indeed, world class, and 'impressive' is the right word.”

2.4% reduction in HbA1c in six months

The abstract detailed the 2.4% reduction in HbA1c (a measure of average blood glucose) in six months achieved among insulin-using patients with poorly controlled diabetes when nurse practitioners used Mellitus Health’s insulin dosing clinical therapeutic, Insulin Insights™, to guide their decision-making.

Telehealth application enabled remote care management

Glucometers connected to mobile phones automatically transmitted patients’ blood glucose levels to Mellitus Health’s Insulin Insights™ clinical therapeutic, which provided clinicians with periodic recommendations about how to adjust patients’ insulin regimens. Clinicians communicated approved insulin dose adjustments to patients by phone.

Nurse practitioner Ligaya Scarlett, MSN, FNP-C, who supervised patients in the study, commented, "The combination of remote monitoring and the trusted dosing protocol recommendations available with the software saved me and my patients a lot of time, and we were able to see great outcomes in their blood sugar control.”

No change in patient lifestyle

There were no incidents of severe hypoglycemia, and patients were not required to change their lifestyles.

Venice Family Clinic Study

The study took place at the Rose Avenue location of Los Angeles’ Venice Family Clinic, which serves vulnerable people in the community. Participants had poorly controlled blood glucose levels, with an average HbA1c level of 10% at the start of the study.

International recognition

Results from the study have garnered significant international interest, first during a presentation2 at the Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) conference in Vienna in February, 2018; then in poster3 and special poster presentations and a moderated poster discussion during the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 78th Scientific Sessions in Orlando in June, 2018.

The study also has been accepted for publication in Diabetes Therapy4.

About Mellitus Health, Inc.

Building on 35 years of clinical research by past American Diabetes Association president Mayer B. Davidson, MD, Mellitus Health has automated—and expanded—the highly effective insulin dosing protocol that Dr. Davidson taught generations of clinicians. Its Insulin Insights™ clinical therapeutic delivers insulin prescription adjustment recommendations to clinicians in seconds. Unique in the market, it can handle all insulins, all eight commonly used insulin regimens and virtually every insulin dosing scenario.

Learn more at www.MellitusHealth.com.

1. Duggins T, Davidson MB, Davidson SJ: Effect of remote glucose monitoring utilizing computerized insulin dose adjustment algorithms on HbA1c levels: a preliminary report. The 3rd World Congress on Clinical Trials in Diabetes, Vienna, Austria, Dec, 2018. (Best Abstract Award)

2. Davidson SJ, Davidson MB: Computerized insulin dose adjustments for clinician support in the treatment of insulin-requiring diabetic patients. Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD), Vienna, Austria, Feb, 2018.

3. Davidson MB, Davidson SJ. Effect of remote glucose monitoring utilizing computerized insulin dose adjustment algorithms on A1C levels: a preliminary report. Diabetes 67 (Suppl 1): A234, 2018.

4. Davidson MB, Davidson, SJ: Effect of remote glucose monitoring utilizing computerized insulin dose adjustment algorithms: a pilot project. Diabetes Therapy (in press).


© Business Wire 2019
