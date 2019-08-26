Melody Foster Named Chief Experience Officer at Zephyr Real Estate

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zephyr Real Estate is thrilled to announce the change in Melody Foster’s role at Zephyr to Chief Experience Officer. Foster, who was named Vice President of Marketing in 2014, has been with Zephyr over 12 years and has consistently demonstrated a proficiency and dedication to the firm and to the industry overall.



While she will continue her responsibilities in overseeing and managing her team in the Marketing Department, her duties and focus have been expanded. This includes involvement in strategic planning, operational metrics, agent products and services, vendor and affiliate relations, and the overall agent and client experience to provide even greater consistency and satisfaction.

Her career at Zephyr has included major website launches, rebranding campaigns, mobile websites, intranet platforms, automated chart generation, financial platforms, lead development, and exploring and developing exclusive partnerships and sponsorships of programs and apps at the forefront of the industry.

Last year, she served as a moderator at Inman’s Hacker Connect event, and was a featured guest on the GeekEstate Blog. She is currently participating in Leading Real Estate Companies’ Management and Leadership program of studies. She is well recognized and respected as a leader in her field where her dedication to excellence has placed her and Zephyr at the top of their game.

Foster is a native Californian and long-time Bay Area resident, currently living with her family in Berkeley. She is an avid supporter of the Bay Area Crisis Nursery, Berkeley Public School Fund, and Oakland Children’s Hospital and Research Center Foundation, and an active participant for her son’s Parent Teacher Association. She is a gifted musician and enjoys international travel with her family.

“Melody brings a wealth of experience and knowledge, and we are excited about her new role at the company,” commented Randall Kostick, President and CEO of Zephyr. “It gives me great pleasure to acknowledge and reward her value to the firm.”

About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with over $2.4 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; global luxury affiliate; the local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

