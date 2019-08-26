Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Melody Foster Named Chief Experience Officer at Zephyr Real Estate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zephyr Real Estate is thrilled to announce the change in Melody Foster’s role at Zephyr to Chief Experience Officer. Foster, who was named Vice President of Marketing in 2014, has been with Zephyr over 12 years and has consistently demonstrated a proficiency and dedication to the firm and to the industry overall.

While she will continue her responsibilities in overseeing and managing her team in the Marketing Department, her duties and focus have been expanded. This includes involvement in strategic planning, operational metrics, agent products and services, vendor and affiliate relations, and the overall agent and client experience to provide even greater consistency and satisfaction.

Her career at Zephyr has included major website launches, rebranding campaigns, mobile websites, intranet platforms, automated chart generation, financial platforms, lead development, and exploring and developing exclusive partnerships and sponsorships of programs and apps at the forefront of the industry.

Last year, she served as a moderator at Inman’s Hacker Connect event, and was a featured guest on the GeekEstate Blog. She is currently participating in Leading Real Estate Companies’ Management and Leadership program of studies. She is well recognized and respected as a leader in her field where her dedication to excellence has placed her and Zephyr at the top of their game.

Foster is a native Californian and long-time Bay Area resident, currently living with her family in Berkeley. She is an avid supporter of the Bay Area Crisis Nursery, Berkeley Public School Fund, and Oakland Children’s Hospital and Research Center Foundation, and an active participant for her son’s Parent Teacher Association. She is a gifted musician and enjoys international travel with her family.

“Melody brings a wealth of experience and knowledge, and we are excited about her new role at the company,” commented Randall Kostick, President and CEO of Zephyr. “It gives me great pleasure to acknowledge and reward her value to the firm.”

About Zephyr Real Estate
Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with over $2.4 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; global luxury affiliate; the local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f42e1f7e-24d6-40a9-8397-ba92d2f2fb64

Media contact: Melody Foster
Zephyr Real Estate
San Francisco, CA
415.426.3203
melodyfoster@zephyrsf.com

Primary Logo

Melody Foster

Melody Foster Named Chief Experience Officer at Zephyr Real Estate

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:39pS&T : Fourth purchase offer for free-float shareholders of Kontron S&T AG at a price of EUR 4.85 per share
AQ
12:38pConversica Named to Constellation ShortList for Sales Productivity Solutions
GL
12:36pFIRST COBALT : Glencore and First Cobalt Sign Definitive Agreement
AQ
12:36pKBRA RELEASES RESEARCH REPORT &NDASH; UP IN VAPE : The Growth in E-Cigarette Taxes
BU
12:35pACCENTURE : Positioned as a Leader in Latest IDC MarketScape Report for Worldwide Digital Transformation Service Providers for Utilities
AQ
12:35pTRITON PACIFIC : Adds Former PricewaterhouseCoopers Partner as Chief Financial Officer
PR
12:35pINVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
12:34pGECINA : Appoints Romain Veber as Executive Director Investment & Development
BU
12:34pTrump says confident China sincere about wanting a trade deal
RE
12:33pTrump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
2VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA SE: Response to the Berlin Government's Plans for an Absolute Rent Ceiling in Berlin
3ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : Share buy-back Program
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank, UBS Explored Alliance -- WSJ
5DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Berlin city rent cap plans hit real estate shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group