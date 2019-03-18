Log in
Melrose Bancorp : Bank hosts “Ask the Experts,” an Informal Q&A with Real Estate & Lending Professionals

03/18/2019 | 10:45am EDT

March 18, 2019

On Thursday, April 4, from 6-8 pm, Melrose Bank will host its first-ever 'After Hours: Ask the Experts' Q&A session focused on all things real estate.

Community members are invited to stop by the bank at 638 Main Street where four real estate and lending professionals will be answering questions ranging from rehab loans, title insurance, escrow analysis, and home equity lines of credit, to advice on downsizing, bridge loans, and the first-time homebuyer process.

Experts include: Jim Oosterman, Lending Officer, Melrose Bank; Judy Cianciarulo, Vice President of Lending, Melrose Bank; Martina Kirby, real estate attorney, Waystack and Kirby; and Mark Hutchinson, real estate agent, Brad Hutchinson Real Estate.

Lorenzo Tenreiro from T'ahpas 529 will be serving complimentary craft beer and wine, sponsored by Melrose Bank. This event is free and open to the community, but reservations are required. Visit www.melrosebank.com/afterhours for more information and to reserve your spot.

Melrose Bank is a community bank dedicated to providing financial resources and support for the community. Products and services include residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, retirement plans, and full-service banking. All deposits are insured in full by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Share Insurance Fund, up to legal limits.

Disclaimer

Melrose Bancorp Inc. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 14:44:08 UTC
