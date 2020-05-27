MemSQL : Welcomes George Kadifa as a Business Growth Advisor

Tech and Financial Veteran Brings Deep Experience to Further Accelerate Company’s Growth

As Co-Founder and Managing Director of Sumeru Equity Partners, George Kadifa will join MemSQL, the Database of NOWTM for operational analytics and cloud-native applications, as an advisor. He will provide MemSQL with growth guidance, market insights and relevant industry connections as a proven seasoned leader with database industry experience.

“With three decades of operating experience in the technology sector, George brings MemSQL a wealth of knowledge, having previously run large data management businesses at HP and Oracle. As we embark on this next stage of our hyper growth, his sage council will be invaluable. I couldn't have asked for a better person to join us on our advisory board,” said MemSQL co-CEO Raj Verma.

Prior to co-founding Sumeru, George served as executive vice president at Hewlett-Packard (HP). He reported to HP’s CEO and was responsible for leading growth initiatives and alliance programs with its largest customers, key partners and service providers. George also held the executive vice president position at HP Software, a $4 billion business including application delivery management, big data, enterprise security and IT/cloud operations management.

“I’ve kept an eye on MemSQL for some time and I am very excited about the emerging space it is in today for a number of reasons. Globally we are at a time when the importance of data insights is paramount, as is the need for companies to move to the cloud with technology that removes latency and is easy to implement,” remarked George Kadifa. “I look forward to drawing on my expertise, with technology companies of various sizes, to further MemSQL’s growth trajectory as we hit our next stage of expansion.”

Before his work at HP, George was an operating partner at Silver Lake, a global technology investment firm with more than $26 billion of assets under management. George was responsible for driving growth and operational improvement at a variety of enterprises within the firm’s large-cap investment fund. George also has held leadership positions at IBM, Oracle, Corio Corp. (of which he was the chairman and CEO), Booz-Allen & Hamilton and Xerox.

