Member Access Processing : (MAP) Receives 2019 Company of the Year Award

Member Access Processing (MAP), the nation’s leading provider of the Visa DPS Debit, Credit, ATM, Prepaid, and Mobile Processing platform, has received the 2019 Company of the Year Award from The Technology Headlines, a magazine that brings together CIOs, CXOs, and other technology decisions makers to speak on the evolution of technology and industry trends. MAP was recognized by the publication for its outstanding performance in the provision of reliable and proven payment solutions for credit unions.

When considering which companies to honor, The Technology Headlines looks for “technology companies that have taken progressive steps to reinvent old processes, business models, and technologies to become the best in their fields,” said Carlos Chavez, Editor-in-Chief. Indeed, MAP is thoroughly addressing the rapidly shifting payments landscape to provide new solutions for credit unions needing to adapt to these evolving market conditions.

“On behalf of our client and owner credit unions, team members and partners, we are grateful and honored by this recognition,” states Cyndie Martini, MAP’s President and CEO. “Member Access Processing is constantly proving its passion by offering the best payment solutions with unparalleled service to its members and customers.”

MAP is featured on the cover of the November 2019 issue of the The Technology Headlines. The cover story in the periodical, Managing Payments Solutions From a Single Platform, documents MAP’s 20-year history as a leading credit union service organization. It also describes the company’s planning and investments in new technologies and open banking system to best serve its client credit unions.

About Member Access Processing (MAP)

Member Access Processing (MAP) is the nation’s only card processing aggregator of the Visa Debit Processing Service platform for credit unions. MAP’s special role in the marketplace provides our client credit unions the unique opportunity to leverage the technology, security, and service of Visa for their members. MAP is a subsidiary of Currencē Payment Solutions, a Credit Union Service Organization, with an unrivaled commitment to the credit union movement, where credit union are valued first and foremost. Working directly with Visa, MAP offers customized, turn-key Debit, Credit, ATM, Mobile, Prepaid-Reloadable, and Gift solutions — all supported by MAP’s five-star training, support and service.

About The Technology Headlines

The Technology Headlines covers major industry trends in the U.S. and APAC markets, and is working alongside leading players to document the opinions and the expectations of the global tech community. It also supports the established players in the market to unveil a commercial launch of their new products through its knowledge platform.

