Member Spotlight: Garuda Promo

07/10/2020 | 01:11pm EDT

L.A. Business This Week 7.10.20

Garuda Promo, a promotional products and corporate gift company based in Los Angeles, is one of the many small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Many of their clients were individuals and companies who attended trade shows, events and conferences. In March, when the Safer At Home Ordinance was put into affect all events were cancelled but, they were able to adapt. 'We started selling PPE items like face masks and face shields to our clients,' said Swire Ho, Director of Sales & Marketing at Garuda Promo. In April, Garuda Promo added live streaming video production services to help clients distribute branded content on live social media platforms like Facebook, You Tube and LinkedIn.

In April, Swire Ho attended the Chamber's first virtual mixer and shared his company's new services. They also had their services listed on the Chamber's supplier matching resources page.Click here to add your company to the resource page. Garuda Promo Services has been a member of the Chamber for 5 years and Swire has been a Chamber ambassador for 4 years. He was the ambassador of the year in 2018. Visit www.garudapromo.com to learn more about services and available products or schedule a meeting with Swire to learn more.

Disclaimer

Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 17:10:03 UTC
