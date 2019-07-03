Log in
#MemberMonday: Jumpy Monkey® Coffee Roasting Co.

07/03/2019 | 06:43pm EDT

How many years has your business been in Siouxland?We have been in Siouxland for 15 years.

What services do you offer?We offer coffee for your home, office, coffee shop, cafe, restaurant, wholesale and retail. We also offer fundraising opportunities for a variety of organizations.

How many years has your business been a member of the Siouxland Chamber?We have been a member of the Siouxland Chamber for 2 years.

What do you enjoy most about being a Chamber member?We enjoy meeting new individuals and businesses in the Siouxland area and collaborating with other members to develop new ideas / opportunities for small businesses.

What is your favorite Chamber event/memory?We enjoyed being of the first groups of people to tube down the hill at the Cone Park ribbon cutting!

Disclaimer

Siouxland Chamber of Commerce published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 22:42:05 UTC
