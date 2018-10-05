Members of the World Alliance for Efficient Solutions, launched by the Solar Impulse Foundation at Horizon18 Global Solutions Platform for the Clean Economy on October 10-11 at Hynes Convention Center in Boston

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Members of the World Alliance for Efficient Solutions, launched by the Solar Impulse Foundation will attend the Horizon18 taking place on October 10-11, 2018 at Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA.



Solar Impulse Foundation initiated by visionary Bertrand Piccard, is committed to envisioning ecology through the lens of profitability, and to proving that solving climate change – rather than an expensive problem – is a fantastic market opportunity.

World Alliance for Efficient Solutions , established by Solar Impulse Foundation, brings together the main actors involved in developing, financing or promoting products, services, processes and technologies that protect the environment in a profitable way.

Fluxus LLC , a member of World Alliance for Efficient Solutions, is an impact enterprise committed to bringing aesthetic energy-efficient building designs coupled with prefabrication in highly automated modern factories to low-income housing sector.

Fluxus LLC CEO Fanyu Lin and executive adviser Michael Gallagher will present “Fluxhouse: An attractive investment opportunity to deliver energy efficient new construction solutions for the low income housing market” at Horizon18.

“Construction industry inefficiencies, supply chain complexity, multiple stakeholder interests and perceived low returns have caused developers and city planners have shied away from making needed investments in the low income housing market. FluxHouse model demonstrates that it is possible to profitably provide energy efficient and aesthetic solutions at an affordable price for this market sector by developing intelligent building envelope designs and industrializing the constructions process. Deployed at full potential, we estimate a 30% reduction in household ownership costs and a 45% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. On a global scale, impact could amount to an emissions reduction of over 330 million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year.” Read more on Solar Impulse Foundation article “ Energy efficiency for all. ”

The Solar Impulse Foundation

Following the success of the first solar flight around the world, the Solar Impulse Foundation is dedicated to improving the quality of life on Earth by fast-tracking the implementation of clean and profitable solutions and help governments officials go beyond compromise and adopt modern legal frameworks to allow clean economic growth.

World Alliance for Efficient Solutions

The World Alliance for Efficient Solutions is a non-profit organization initiated by the Solar Impulse Foundation. Launched at the Bonn Climate Conference in November 2017, it brings together the main actors in the field of clean technologies. Members include innovators, investors, public institutions, innovation seekers, corporates committed to making our future sustainable. The World Alliance aims to federate and create synergies between its members to fast-track the implementation of clean and profitable solutions that have the potential to address the environmental challenges of today.