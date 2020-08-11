Memorial Hermann Boosts Remote Workforce with Comcast Business 

Multi-gig speed connectivity enables Southeast Texas health system to quickly transition to remote workforce and enhance patient care during COVID-19

Comcast Business today announced that Memorial Hermann Health System, one of the largest not-for-profit health systems in Southeast Texas, relies on Comcast Business Ethernet Network Services and Ethernet Dedicated Internet to connect its thousands of employees and affiliated physicians across multiple locations to better optimize the patient experience.

Memorial Hermann’s 6,700 affiliated physicians and over 29,000 employees practice the highest standards of safe, evidenced-based, quality patient care to provide a personalized and outcome-oriented experience across their more than 300 care delivery sites, including 17 hospitals and numerous specialty programs and services throughout the Greater Houston area. Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center is also one of the nation's busiest Level I trauma centers and serves as the primary teaching hospital for McGovern Medical School at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.

When the COVID-19 pandemic became a reality, Memorial Hermann worked to ensure the health and safety of its employees by implementing several measures, including employing social distancing protocols and supporting remote work for many of its employees. Memorial Hermann increased its main circuit from one gigabit to three gigabits in order to facilitate working from different locations. The enhanced Comcast Business services were up and running quickly – enabling Memorial Hermann to continue its operations even with thousands of employees working remotely.

“In order to allow a much greater number of employees to work from home, we required a significant increase in speed and bandwidth. Comcast Business was able to reduce what normally takes 45 days, to three days, allowing us to increase our work from home workforce practically overnight,” said Amanda Hammel, Chief Information Officer at Memorial Hermann Health System. “We can now support a greater number of audio and video conferencing calls and employee video town halls. We would not have been able to do this without Comcast Business, and we commend them for making it happen so quickly.”

Memorial Hermann has been a Comcast Business customer since 2015, utilizing the company’s suite of business services, including Business Internet, VoiceEdge voice over IP (VoIP) phone service and Business TV at its hundreds of locations across Southeast Texas.

“In today’s fast-paced health care environment, slow connectivity is simply not an option for medical and health care service providers like Memorial Hermann,” said Vince Margiotta, Vice President of Business Services for Comcast’s Houston Region. “At Comcast Business, we understand the critical importance of providing fast, reliable internet service to ensure they can continue to provide exceptional patient care.”

