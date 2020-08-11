Log in
Memorial Hermann Boosts Remote Workforce with Comcast Business 

08/11/2020 | 09:33am EDT

Multi-gig speed connectivity enables Southeast Texas health system to quickly transition to remote workforce and enhance patient care during COVID-19

Comcast Business today announced that Memorial Hermann Health System, one of the largest not-for-profit health systems in Southeast Texas, relies on Comcast Business Ethernet Network Services and Ethernet Dedicated Internet to connect its thousands of employees and affiliated physicians across multiple locations to better optimize the patient experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200811005558/en/

Memorial Hermann Boosts Remote Workforce with Comcast Business (Photo: Business Wire)

Memorial Hermann Boosts Remote Workforce with Comcast Business (Photo: Business Wire)

Memorial Hermann’s 6,700 affiliated physicians and over 29,000 employees practice the highest standards of safe, evidenced-based, quality patient care to provide a personalized and outcome-oriented experience across their more than 300 care delivery sites, including 17 hospitals and numerous specialty programs and services throughout the Greater Houston area. Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center is also one of the nation's busiest Level I trauma centers and serves as the primary teaching hospital for McGovern Medical School at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.

When the COVID-19 pandemic became a reality, Memorial Hermann worked to ensure the health and safety of its employees by implementing several measures, including employing social distancing protocols and supporting remote work for many of its employees. Memorial Hermann increased its main circuit from one gigabit to three gigabits in order to facilitate working from different locations. The enhanced Comcast Business services were up and running quickly – enabling Memorial Hermann to continue its operations even with thousands of employees working remotely.

“In order to allow a much greater number of employees to work from home, we required a significant increase in speed and bandwidth. Comcast Business was able to reduce what normally takes 45 days, to three days, allowing us to increase our work from home workforce practically overnight,” said Amanda Hammel, Chief Information Officer at Memorial Hermann Health System. “We can now support a greater number of audio and video conferencing calls and employee video town halls. We would not have been able to do this without Comcast Business, and we commend them for making it happen so quickly.”

Memorial Hermann has been a Comcast Business customer since 2015, utilizing the company’s suite of business services, including Business Internet, VoiceEdge voice over IP (VoIP) phone service and Business TV at its hundreds of locations across Southeast Texas.

“In today’s fast-paced health care environment, slow connectivity is simply not an option for medical and health care service providers like Memorial Hermann,” said Vince Margiotta, Vice President of Business Services for Comcast’s Houston Region. “At Comcast Business, we understand the critical importance of providing fast, reliable internet service to ensure they can continue to provide exceptional patient care.”

For more information, please visit http://business.comcast.com.

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers Ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, Voice, TV and Managed Enterprise Solutions to help organizations of all sizes transform their business. Powered by an advanced network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is one of the largest contributors to the growth of Comcast Cable. Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and has emerged as a force in the Enterprise market; recognized over the last two years by leading industry associations as one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @Comcast Business and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.


© Business Wire 2020
