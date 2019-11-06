MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center : Only Hospital in Los Angeles County to Have ExcelsiusGPS®--Revolutionary Robotic Navigation Technology for Spine Surgery

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spine Center at MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center continues to be a leader in the field of robotic guidance and navigation by acquiring the ExcelsiusGPS®, system, a robotic navigation technology that elevates precision in spine surgeries. Long Beach Medical Center is the only hospital in L.A. County offering this revolutionary technology for spine surgery.

Spine surgeons at Long Beach Medical Center who are trained to use the technology can now perform back and spine procedures that may result in faster recovery, less blood loss and muscle damage. ExcelsiusGPS is designed to improve accuracy and optimize patient care by using robotics and navigation, much like a GPS in your car. This revolutionary robotic navigation system provides less invasive surgical options for several complex spinal, orthopedic and neurological conditions.

"This state-of-the-art robotic navigation platform acts as an assistant for the surgeon and can improve outcomes for people suffering from degenerative disc disorders or traumatic spinal injuries," says Philip S. Yuan, M.D., board-certified orthopedic surgeon, Spine Center, Long Beach Medical Center. "The robotic arm aligns tools along a planned pathway, improving accuracy of screw placement and ultimately optimizing patient care."

ExcelsiusGPS provides improved visualization of patient anatomy through the procedure to help optimize patient treatment. The system is designed to streamline the surgical workflow and reduce radiation exposure to surgeons and staff. This revolutionary robotic navigation platform created by Globus Medical, Inc. is the world's first technology to combine a rigid robotic arm and full navigation capabilities into one adaptable platform for accurate trajectory alignment in spine surgery.

"At Long Beach Medical Center, we are committed to providing the highest quality of care for our patients. As a spine surgeon, I look forward to the exciting opportunities and impact that ExcelsiusGPS is already having in the field of spine surgery, robotics and navigation," says Dr. Yuan.

The Spine Center provides patients with experienced neurosurgical and orthopedic surgical teams that include, neurosurgeons, orthopedic surgeons, a nurse care coordinator, registered nurses, pain medicine physicians, physical/occupational therapists and radiologists. Together, this group creates individualized treatment plans that are unique to each patient's needs.

The Spine Center with its dedicated unit, features private patient rooms and emphasizes patient and family education pre-operatively. Long Beach Medical Center's Spine Center offers a multidisciplinary pre-operative education class to prepare patients for spine surgery. This comprehensive education program includes patient guidebooks and encourages family support in the form of a patient "coach" role who is there as friendly and familiar encouragement for the patient. The nurse care coordinator assists with the coordination of care from pre-op through discharge, setting patient expectations for pain management and post-op rehabilitation.

About Long Beach Medical Center

Long Beach Medical Center, part of OC-based MemorialCare, has been providing the community with compassionate, quality health care for more than 100 years. While leading in specialized care, research and education, Long Beach Medical Center has an outstanding record of innovation and medical advances, along with numerous accolades. With leading centers for cancer, heart, rehabilitation, orthopedics, neurology and trauma, physicians and surrounding hospitals continually refer to its accredited programs. The entire care team works diligently to provide the highest level of care for chronic diseases, critical illnesses, outpatient procedures, older adult support and medical disorders. For more information, visit memorialcare.org/LongBeach.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading musculoskeletal implant manufacturer and is driving significant technological advancements across a complete suite of spinal products. Founded in 2003, Globus' single-minded focus on advancing spinal surgery has made it the fastest growing company in the history of orthopedics. Globus is driven to utilize superior engineering and technology to achieve pain free, active lives for all patients with spinal disorders.

