Memories Splash Closed for Upgrades, to Reopen as Grand Memories Punta Cana

ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Memories Resorts announced the closing of their Memories Splash Punta Cana resort, effective August 15, 2018. After a two-month closure for renovations, Memories Splash Resort will re-open on November 16, 2018 as two distinct resorts, Grand Memories Punta Cana and Grand Memories Splash , featuring renovated rooms.

“We are excited about the repositioning of Memories Splash,” says Antonio Herrera, Senior Director Business Development Hotels & Resorts, Blue Diamond Resorts. “This is an excellent opportunity to expand the Grand Memories brand to the Dominican Republic, and to elevate this award-winning property’s all-inclusive experience.”

Located only a short walk away from Bavaro Beach, one of TripAdvisor’s Top 15 Beaches in the world, Grand Memories Punta Cana and Grand Memories Splash are perfectly-situated in a lush tropical setting. Upon reopening, the newly-renovated resorts will continue to offer the unparalleled service and modern, contemporary accommodations that are synonymous with Grand Memories Resorts.

The upgraded property will offer the savvy traveler an abundance of accommodation options with modern amenities and access to a beautiful beach through a winding tropical garden walkway.

Grand Memories Punta Cana will cater to both couples’ and families' unique vacation needs. With diverse dining options, guests can enjoy the perfect ambiance for special occasions and celebrations at the Italian a la carte restaurant, or enjoy the fresh seafood options at the popular restaurant ‘Under the Sea’ . Boasting one of the Caribbean’s largest onsite waterpark, Grand Memories Punta Cana will welcome guests of all ages to stay, play, and cool off in a variety of fun and inventive water activities. Guests who choose Grand Memories Splash will have the opportunity to upgrade to Diamond Club™ , a premium benefit that features the comfort of anticipatory service, exclusive a la carte restaurants, bar areas, and dedicated room locations. Located closest to the waterpark, Grand Memories Splash features spacious family-friendly accommodations , including rooms with bunk beds that are the ideal set-up for a memorable family vacation.

Guests of Grand Memories Punta Cana and Grand Memories Splash will also receive all-inclusive access to luxurious amenities at neighboring resort, Royalton Punta Cana , including a state-of-the-art Fitness Center, Royalton Fit™ classes and access to restaurants and bars including Grazie Italian Trattoria, Score Sports Bar & Lounge, XS Disco Bar, Sands Beach Bar, Martini Mix and more.

For more information or to book, visit www.memoriesresorts.com .

About Memories Resorts & Spa

Memories Resorts & Spa welcome guests to “Celebrate the Moments” with family and loved ones in lush tropical settings across the Cuba and the Dominican Republic. Memories Resorts provide top-notch facilities and amenities, laid -back ‘toes in the sand’ elegance with personalized service, all-inclusive features and spacious accommodations to suit the needs of each traveler and family group. With world-class à la carte dining, unlimited premium drinks, and day-to-evening entertainment, families, singles and groups enjoy Memories Resorts & Spa as the ultimate vacation to create unforgettable memories.

