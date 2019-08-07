Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mendy Piekarski Joins Thompson Hine's New York Business Litigation Practice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 12:39pm EDT

Thompson Hine is pleased to announce that Mendy Piekarski has joined the firm as senior counsel in the firm’s Business Litigation practice group in New York.

Piekarski’s legal practice includes federal and state court litigation and arbitration involving complex breach of contract, shareholder and securities litigation, class action defense, business torts, fraud, internal investigations, copyright and trademark, and SEC and FINRA investigations.

“Thompson Hine is an ideal match for my practice,” said Piekarski of his decision to join the firm. “I appreciated that while the firm has longevity, it still is able to offer cutting edge delivery of legal services. The focus on transparency, efficiency and predictability made Thompson Hine a clear choice. I was also impressed with the firm’s subject-matter expertise across its extensive practice areas.”

Piekarski represents clients in a wide range of industries, including asset-based lenders, real estate developers, financial institutions, broker/dealers, tech companies, and private equity funds. Mendy also counsels alternative commercial financing and merchant cash advance (MCA) companies in various legal needs, including capital formation, asset deployment, brokering arraignments, syndication and participation agreements, regulatory compliance, and litigation.

Prior to joining Thompson Hine, Piekarski was a partner at a New York City firm, where he was a securities and commercial litigator and led its alternative commercial financing and MCA practice. Piekarski began his career at the New York State Attorney General’s Office, Investor Protection Bureau, where he investigated and prosecuted violations of New York’s securities laws. He continued his legal career at the SEC, working on a wide variety of federal securities matters.

“Mendy is an excellent addition to our New York litigation team,” said Todd E. Mason, partner in charge of the firm’s New York office. “His experience working for the SEC and New York’s Investor Protection Bureau will provide an insider’s perspective that will greatly benefit our clients.”

Piekarski is the most recent addition to Thompson Hine’s New York office. Other recent additions include Tarnetta Jones in the Commercial & Public Finance practice group and John Bae to the Business Restructuring, Creditors’ Rights & Bankruptcy practice.

Piekarski received his J.D. from Boston University School of Law and his B.S. from Binghamton University. He is an active member of the Securities Litigation Committee of the New York City Bar Association.

About Thompson Hine LLP. Thompson Hine LLP, a full-service business law firm with approximately 400 lawyers in 8 offices, was ranked number 1 in the category “Most innovative North American law firms: New working models” by The Financial Times and was 1 of 7 firms shortlisted for The American Lawyer’s inaugural Legal Services Innovation Award. Thompson Hine has distinguished itself in all areas of Service Delivery Innovation in the BTI Brand Elite, where it has been recognized as one of the top 4 firms for “Value for the Dollar” and “Commitment to Help” and among the top 5 firms “making changes to improve the client experience.” The firm’s commitment to innovation is embodied in Thompson Hine SmartPaTH® – a smarter way to work – predictable, efficient and aligned with client goals. For more information, please visit ThompsonHine.com and ThompsonHine.com/SmartPaTH.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:08pDELTA AIR LINES INC /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:08pCBC MORTGAGE AGENCY : Helps Habitat for Humanity Sell First Mortgage Loans to Generate Funds for New Projects
PR
01:08pUCHealth's virtual assistant “Livi” powered by conversational artificial intelligence (AI) now available on smart speaker devices
GL
01:08pKelly Grier Joins the BetterTM Podcast to Reveal How EY Advances the Talent Agenda
BU
01:07pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : launches Innovation Challenge, 'Hackware 2019' in India
AQ
01:06pCALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES TO HOST 2019 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 8, 2019 AT 4 : 30 p.m. Eastern Time - Caladrius Biosciences
AQ
01:06pLOGISTEC CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividends on Shares
AQ
01:05pCENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:04pCALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES : and Cognate BioServices Establish Manufacturing Agreement for Phase 3 Confirmatory Pivotal Clinical Trial of CLBS14 in No-option Refractory Disabling Angina - Caladrius Biosciences
AQ
01:03pU.S. government contractors to get first look at Huawei ban today
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SoftBank says Vision Fund 2 could start investing soon, bags big gains on first
2Cobalt, Africa setbacks shrink Glencore's first-half profit
3BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Statement re Share Price Movement
4PALM OIL : China to remove soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil import quotas
5BAYER AG : Bayer, Lanxess Shares Jump on Joint-Venture Sale Announcement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group