Mendy Piekarski Joins Thompson Hine's New York Business Litigation Practice

Thompson Hine is pleased to announce that Mendy Piekarski has joined the firm as senior counsel in the firm’s Business Litigation practice group in New York.

Piekarski’s legal practice includes federal and state court litigation and arbitration involving complex breach of contract, shareholder and securities litigation, class action defense, business torts, fraud, internal investigations, copyright and trademark, and SEC and FINRA investigations.

“Thompson Hine is an ideal match for my practice,” said Piekarski of his decision to join the firm. “I appreciated that while the firm has longevity, it still is able to offer cutting edge delivery of legal services. The focus on transparency, efficiency and predictability made Thompson Hine a clear choice. I was also impressed with the firm’s subject-matter expertise across its extensive practice areas.”

Piekarski represents clients in a wide range of industries, including asset-based lenders, real estate developers, financial institutions, broker/dealers, tech companies, and private equity funds. Mendy also counsels alternative commercial financing and merchant cash advance (MCA) companies in various legal needs, including capital formation, asset deployment, brokering arraignments, syndication and participation agreements, regulatory compliance, and litigation.

Prior to joining Thompson Hine, Piekarski was a partner at a New York City firm, where he was a securities and commercial litigator and led its alternative commercial financing and MCA practice. Piekarski began his career at the New York State Attorney General’s Office, Investor Protection Bureau, where he investigated and prosecuted violations of New York’s securities laws. He continued his legal career at the SEC, working on a wide variety of federal securities matters.

“Mendy is an excellent addition to our New York litigation team,” said Todd E. Mason, partner in charge of the firm’s New York office. “His experience working for the SEC and New York’s Investor Protection Bureau will provide an insider’s perspective that will greatly benefit our clients.”

Piekarski is the most recent addition to Thompson Hine’s New York office. Other recent additions include Tarnetta Jones in the Commercial & Public Finance practice group and John Bae to the Business Restructuring, Creditors’ Rights & Bankruptcy practice.

Piekarski received his J.D. from Boston University School of Law and his B.S. from Binghamton University. He is an active member of the Securities Litigation Committee of the New York City Bar Association.

