Menlo Security : Appoints Joe Sexton to Board of Directors

04/17/2020 | 09:01am EDT

IT industry veteran to help drive Menlo Security scale and accelerate growth

Menlo Security, a leader in cloud security, today announced that Joe Sexton has been appointed to the company’s board of directors. Sexton’s track record of helping SaaS companies scale their operations and his deep understanding of the technology landscape will help Menlo Security accelerate its growth and expansion into global markets.

“Joe has helped build multiple companies to dominate their respective markets, and this experience will be invaluable to Menlo Security as we scale the company to become a premier enterprise cloud security company,” said Amir Ben-Efraim, CEO at Menlo Security. “We’re grateful to have such an accomplished veteran help us drive growth and leverage his expertise in scaling go-to-market operations.”

Sexton is the former president of worldwide field operations at AppDynamics. Prior to AppDynamics, he spent significant time in senior executive leadership roles at McAfee, Mercury Interactive and CA Technologies. Sexton is currently on the board of directors of CrowdStrike, D2IQ and BrainBox Intelligent Marketing. He is also an executive advisor to the CEO of DecisionLink. Sexton earned his bachelor of arts in marketing from the University of Kentucky. He is very passionate about mentorship, helping women succeed in the workplace and teaching salespeople how to become value professionals.

“Enterprises embracing the cloud are looking for companies that can help them transform their infrastructure and security to reduce costs, increase productivity and gain operational agility,” said Joe Sexton. “Menlo Security was built in the cloud for the cloud, and they have a fundamentally different approach to security that delivers 100 percent protection against web and email threats, something no other company can claim.”

Companies are going through a digital transformation as they embrace the cloud to reduce costs, improve productivity and gain operational agility. Menlo Security helps enterprises fully realize the benefits of the cloud and secure cloud transformations without sacrificing data visibility and control or user experience. The company offers the most secure way for enterprises to replace expensive, on-premises security appliances and move those functions to the cloud.

For more details, visit: https://www.menlosecurity.com/

About Menlo Security

Menlo Security, Inc. delivers security without compromise and helps enterprises achieve digital transformation to leverage the full benefits of the cloud. Its solutions are built on the world’s first and only Isolation Core™ and delivers 100 percent protection against web and email threats. Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Menlo Security is trusted by eight of the ten largest banks in the world, critical infrastructure, and large government agencies. It is backed by General Catalyst, Sutter Hill Ventures, Engineering Capital, Osage University Partners, American Express Ventures, Ericsson Ventures, HSBC, and JP Morgan Chase.


© Business Wire 2020
