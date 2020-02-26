Menlo Security : Offers $1 Million Malware Protection Warranty for World's First Cloud Proxy Platform Built on an Isolation Core™

Warranty is the first and only of its kind among cloud proxy security companies

Menlo Security, a leader in cloud security, today announced the launch of its 100 percent malware protection warranty. The company stands behind its ability to eliminate malware, including ransomware, and is offering a warranty of up to $1 million to cover its customers’ expenses if a malware attack is able to pass through the company’s Isolation Core™ and cause an infection.

The security industry has trained companies for decades to accept that “almost secure” is the best it can get when it comes to security. Despite security-related spend increasing almost 40 times to more than $135 billion over the last 13 years, security breaches still dominate headlines nearly every week. Unlike in other industries, security industry customers generally have little recourse when security products fail, and this has become the norm. Menlo Security’s new warranty changes the security paradigm because we believe we are able to block 100 percent of all malware—including exploits, ransomware, and zero days—for users who are protected by our Isolation Core.

“There is a pervasive belief that security is never 100 percent, and unfortunately companies have accepted this as being the norm,” said Amir Ben-Efraim, chief executive officer at Menlo Security. “Unsatisfied with the status quo, we took a fundamentally different approach and built a complete cloud security platform that protects against malware infections and delivers security without compromise.”

Enterprises are going through a transformation as they embrace the cloud to reduce costs, improve productivity, and gain operational agility. Menlo Security helps enterprises fully realize the benefits of the cloud and secure cloud transformations without sacrificing data visibility and control or user experience. The company offers the most secure way for enterprises to replace expensive, on-premises security appliances and move those functions to the cloud.

The Menlo Security Global Cloud Proxy Platform is built on an Isolation Core™, which separates the enterprise network from the public web while providing users with secure, low-latency connections to the Internet and SaaS applications. The platform is built in the cloud for the cloud, and is architected to help companies embrace a cloud-first architecture. Unlike security products that deliver “almost safe” security, we believe the Menlo Security Isolation Core™ stops malware 100 percent of the time, a feat that was previously thought to be unachievable.

Menlo Security’s customers include some of the world’s largest enterprises and government agencies and its global elastic cloud isolates more than 500 million websites per day. Among the company’s customers are seven of the 10 largest banks, four of the five largest credit-card issuers, and some of the largest energy and transportation companies in the world.

The 100 percent malware protection warranty is available at no additional charge to all new Menlo Security customers who purchase products that include the Isolation Core™ and is subject to additional terms and conditions.

About Menlo Security

Menlo Security, Inc., provides a complete, global cloud security platform that secures cloud transformations with zero compromise on risk, user experience, and visibility and control. Its solutions—built on the world’s first and only Isolation Core™—solve for email security, web security, data protection, and threat prevention. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Menlo Security is trusted by hundreds of companies, including many Global 2000 enterprises and financial services institutions worldwide as they seek to achieve the fullest benefits of SaaS. It is backed by General Catalyst, Sutter Hill Ventures, Engineering Capital, Osage University Partners, American Express Ventures, Ericsson Ventures, HSBC, and JP Morgan Chase.

