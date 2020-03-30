Menlo Security : Offers Free Cloud Security and Phishing Protection Licenses to Secure Remote Workers

Solutions relieve VPN strain as enterprises experience unprecedented surge in remote working

Menlo Security, a leader in cloud security, today announced an offer for free 90-day licenses of its award-winning Global Cloud Proxy and Secure Office 365 and Secure G Suite products. The offer is being made to help enterprises that are struggling to keep their remote workers secure and productive because their VPN infrastructure does not have the capacity or bandwidth required. Many existing customers have already signed up for the program to expand their user base at no additional cost. Interested enterprises can sign up for the offer here.

“A typical company has VPN capacity for only 1 percent of its workforce to work remotely,” said Kowsik Guruswamy, chief technology officer at Menlo Security. “The COVID-19 crisis has created a remote worker crisis, as many enterprises are now operating with nearly 100 percent of their employees working from home. Menlo Security is uniquely positioned to help enterprises overcome these challenges with our cloud security solution.”

Traditional network architectures require VPNs because security services are delivered centrally. Remote workers send their traffic back to a central data center to be processed before going to the Internet. This applies to both inbound and outbound Internet traffic. As the number of remote workers increases—sometimes by 100X—enterprises are not able to expand their VPN capacity, meaning that workers are unable to connect to the applications and data they need to do their jobs.

Menlo Security’s Global Cloud Proxy platform allows workers to connect directly to the Internet and only send data bound for the corporate network over the VPN. Non-VPN traffic is protected with the same policies for remote workers as if they were working in the office. The solution also blocks phishing attacks and the downloading of malicious attachments. Essential security services such as DLP can also be enforced, ensuring protection of sensitive data and maintaining compliance requirements. Leveraging a cloud proxy to secure remote workers has become critical for business continuity plans.

Menlo Security is offering 90-day no-cost licenses to help businesses achieve and maintain security for their employees during the COVID-19 crisis. The offer includes the following product suites and services:

Secure Office 365 or Secure G Suite

Isolates email links and attachments to protect against phishing attacks or malicious attachments. This solution is built on our Global Cloud Proxy for low-latency peering to the Internet backbone for an optimal user experience.

Global Cloud Proxy

Provides fast, secure web access and enables IT departments to scale security services for large organizations and reduce backhauled traffic volume that is straining your VPN infrastructure.

Deployment Support

Includes an assessment of your current infrastructure and development of a plan to quickly deploy our services, led by a team of experts.

Menlo Security’s customers include some of the largest enterprises and government agencies. The company’s cloud security platform currently processes more than 1.5 billion web requests per day. Among the company’s customers are eight of the 10 largest banks, four of the five largest credit-card issuers and some of the largest energy and transportation enterprises in the world.

The offer is available for a limited time. Get your free licenses today.

