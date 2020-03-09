Menstrual Cups Market 2020-2024 | Benefits of Menstrual Cups over Substitute Products to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the menstrual cups market and it is poised to grow by USD 309.15 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Merula GmbH, Mooncup Ltd, Sckoon Inc and The FLEX Company are some of the major market participants. Although the benefits of menstrual cups over substitute products will offer immense growth opportunities, Lack of awareness regarding menstrual hygiene practices in developing countries will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Benefits of menstrual cups over substitute products has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness regarding menstrual hygiene practices in developing countries might hamper market growth.
Menstrual Cups Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Menstrual Cups Market is segmented as below:
Distribution channel
Product
-
Reusable Menstrual Cups
-
Disposable Menstrual Cups
Geographic segmentation
-
Asia
-
Europe
-
North America
-
ROW
Menstrual Cups Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our menstrual cups market report covers the following areas:
-
Menstrual Cups Market Size
-
Menstrual Cups Market Trends
-
Menstrual Cups Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies integration of smart technologies into menstrual cups as one of the prime reasons driving the menstrual cups market growth during the next few years.
Menstrual Cups Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the menstrual cups market, including some of the vendors such as Merula GmbH, Mooncup Ltd, Sckoon Inc and The FLEX Company. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the menstrual cups market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Menstrual Cups Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist menstrual cups market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the menstrual cups market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the menstrual cups market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of menstrual cups market vendors
