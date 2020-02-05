Log in
Mental, Emotional and Spiritual Health of Clergy is the Focus of New AdventHealth Study

02/05/2020 | 02:26pm EST

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Across all faith groups, clergy members are often called upon to provide support for parishioners, as well as the general public, experiencing spiritual, mental and emotional issues. But recent highly publicized resignations and reports of distress and burnout among pastors and faith leaders have raised concerns about the mental and emotional health of those who serve in ministry. A new study led by AdventHealth University, in conjunction with Altamonte Springs, Florida-based AdventHealth, one of the nation’s largest faith-based health systems, aims to better understand the health and well-being of clergy.   

“Inside and outside places of worship, faith leaders play a significant role in the lives of so many people, whether as a shoulder to cry on or a source of inspiration,” said Orlando Jay Perez, vice president of institutional ministries for AdventHealth. “It is also important that their mental, spiritual and emotional needs are addressed, and we hope this study brings more understanding of those needs.” 

The research study is open to clergy and faith leaders across the state of Florida, where AdventHealth has 30 hospitals, including congregational and ministry leaders representing all faith groups and religious contexts. The survey consists of questions about the respondents’ social support and occupational distress as well as their emotional and spiritual health. 

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), one in five U.S. adults experience mental illness each year. NAMI also notes that 43 percent of adults with mental illness received treatment in 2018. 

“Conditions of mental and emotional despair are on the rise and touch so many people,” said Martin Shaw, lead researcher for the study. “While clergy is a somewhat understudied group, it is critical that we gain greater insight about their mental and emotional well-being and ways to mitigate issues where present. Our ultimate goal is to better understand how best to care for and support our clergy and the communities they serve.”

AdventHealth University is a regionally accredited, Seventh-day Adventist institution that specializes in health care education in a faith-affirming environment. AdventHealth, which has 50 hospitals across nine states and provides chaplaincy services at each of those facilities, is the corporate sponsor of the university.

Clergy interested in learning more and participating in the research study can do so confidentially by visiting https://clergywholenessstudy.wordpress.com

About AdventHealth

With a sacred mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ, AdventHealth is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 80,000 skilled and compassionate caregivers in physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies and hospice centers provide individualized, wholistic care. A shared vision, common values, focus on whole-person health and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system's 50 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in diverse markets throughout almost a dozen states. For more information about AdventHealth, visit AdventHealth.com, or Facebook.com/AdventHealth.

About AdventHealth University

AdventHealth University (AHU) is a leader in health care education, transforming the science and practice of whole-person care and developing professionals with uncommon compassion. The University seeks to develop skilled professionals who live the healing values of Christ and works in collaboration with AdventHealth to effectively extend His healing ministry. AHU offers undergraduate, graduate, and online programs including: Biomedical Sciences, Nursing (BSN), Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Health Sciences, Nurse Anesthesia, Occupational Therapy, Nuclear Medicine, Healthcare Administration, Physician Assistant, Physical Therapy, and Radiologic Technology.

AdventHealth Corporate Communications
AdventHealth
407-357-1301
Communications@adventhealth.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
