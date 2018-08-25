Mental Health Association of San Francisco Supported by William Lautman and Nexus Health Capital

Healthcare Investment Banker, William Lautman, Founder and Managing Partner of Nexus Health Capital, donates to Mental Health Association of San Francisco

William (Bill) Lautman, Founder and Managing Partner of Nexus Health Capital, announces a contribution to Mental Health Association of San Francisco.

The mission of Mental Health Association of San Francisco is to cultivate peer leadership, build community, and advance social justice in mental health.

Nexus Health Capital has been active in the advancement of Behavioral Healthcare solutions in Northern California, as well as across the Nation, and has completed a number of Healthcare M&A transactions in the sector over the past several years.

“On behalf of the entire Nexus Health Capital Team, we are proud to support Mental Health Association of San Francisco,” says William Lautman.

About Nexus Health Capital

For nearly 20 years, Nexus Health Capital has provided seasoned investment banking advice to middle-market healthcare companies, with an unwavering commitment to senior-level attention and the focused expertise of a boutique advisory firm. Nexus Health Capital was founded by William (Bill) Lautman, and is based in New York and Dallas. For more information, please visit www.nexushealthcap.com.

