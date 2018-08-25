Mental Health Association of San Francisco Supported by William Lautman and Nexus Health Capital

William (Bill) Lautman, Founder and Managing Partner of Nexus Health
Capital, announces a contribution to Mental
Health Association of San Francisco.
The mission of Mental Health Association of San Francisco is to
cultivate peer leadership, build community, and advance social justice
in mental health.
Nexus Health Capital has been active in the advancement of Behavioral
Healthcare solutions in Northern California, as well as across the
Nation, and has completed a number of Healthcare M&A transactions in the
sector over the past several years.
“On behalf of the entire Nexus Health Capital Team, we are proud to
support Mental Health Association of San Francisco,” says William
Lautman.
About Nexus Health Capital
For nearly 20 years, Nexus Health Capital has provided seasoned
investment banking advice to middle-market healthcare companies, with an
unwavering commitment to senior-level attention and the focused
expertise of a boutique advisory firm. Nexus Health Capital was founded
by William (Bill) Lautman, and is based in New York and Dallas. For more
information, please visit www.nexushealthcap.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005452/en/