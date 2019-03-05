Mentice : Appoints Thanos Karras New VP of Global Marketing

Mentice, an endovascular performance company focused on improving
patient outcomes and driving operational excellence in the cath-lab,
today announced the appointment of Thanos Karras, a senior healthcare
industry executive, as Vice President of Global Marketing. Mr. Karras
will be responsible for leading the corporate go-to-market strategy,
exploring new business models, and overseeing the development of the
Mentice brand.
“We are delighted to welcome Thanos as Vice President of Global
Marketing at Mentice,” said Mentice CEO Goran Malmberg. “Thanos is a
talented executive with a truly global perspective and a proven track
record of driving innovation and growth in the healthcare industry. He
has the leadership credentials and experience to help advance the
company’s position as the world leader in advanced simulation
technologies and performance solutions designed to improve outcomes and
optimize operations in the interventional lab.”
“I am honored and excited to join Mentice--a great company focused on
addressing operational and clinical challenges that ultimately impact
delivery of care,” said Thanos. “I believe the company’s 20-year history
of innovation, unparalleled platform, and unmatched intellectual capital
have tremendous potential to drive interventional lab improvements to
health systems worldwide. I look forward to working with the Mentice
team to continue and grow the company as the global healthcare leader.”
Thanos brings exceptional healthcare industry experience and a strong
track record to Mentice. Over the last 20 years, he has held global
healthcare IT and medical device leadership positions in marketing,
product management, business development, and business management. He
has helped grow and nurture businesses of all sizes: from early stage
startups to global corporations such as GE and Siemens.
Thanos earned an M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management and has a
Master of Engineering in Computer Science from the University Florida.
He is a member of Chicago Innovation Mentors (CIM) mentoring early-stage
startups.
Mentice is the world leader in virtual reality‐based
interventional medical simulation solutions. Our solutions help
healthcare professionals with skills acquisition, continuous development
and pre-procedural planning—leading to improved productivity and
outcomes. Mentice solutions are scientifically validated and have been
specifically developed for healthcare providers and the medical
industry. Neurovascular, cardiovascular and peripheral interventions are
just some of the areas covered by our systems. For more information
about Mentice, visit www.mentice.com.
