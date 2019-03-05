Mentice : Appoints Thanos Karras New VP of Global Marketing

Mentice, an endovascular performance company focused on improving patient outcomes and driving operational excellence in the cath-lab, today announced the appointment of Thanos Karras, a senior healthcare industry executive, as Vice President of Global Marketing. Mr. Karras will be responsible for leading the corporate go-to-market strategy, exploring new business models, and overseeing the development of the Mentice brand.

“We are delighted to welcome Thanos as Vice President of Global Marketing at Mentice,” said Mentice CEO Goran Malmberg. “Thanos is a talented executive with a truly global perspective and a proven track record of driving innovation and growth in the healthcare industry. He has the leadership credentials and experience to help advance the company’s position as the world leader in advanced simulation technologies and performance solutions designed to improve outcomes and optimize operations in the interventional lab.”

“I am honored and excited to join Mentice--a great company focused on addressing operational and clinical challenges that ultimately impact delivery of care,” said Thanos. “I believe the company’s 20-year history of innovation, unparalleled platform, and unmatched intellectual capital have tremendous potential to drive interventional lab improvements to health systems worldwide. I look forward to working with the Mentice team to continue and grow the company as the global healthcare leader.”

Thanos brings exceptional healthcare industry experience and a strong track record to Mentice. Over the last 20 years, he has held global healthcare IT and medical device leadership positions in marketing, product management, business development, and business management. He has helped grow and nurture businesses of all sizes: from early stage startups to global corporations such as GE and Siemens.

Thanos earned an M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management and has a Master of Engineering in Computer Science from the University Florida. He is a member of Chicago Innovation Mentors (CIM) mentoring early-stage startups.

Mentice is the world leader in virtual reality‐based interventional medical simulation solutions. Our solutions help healthcare professionals with skills acquisition, continuous development and pre-procedural planning—leading to improved productivity and outcomes. Mentice solutions are scientifically validated and have been specifically developed for healthcare providers and the medical industry. Neurovascular, cardiovascular and peripheral interventions are just some of the areas covered by our systems. For more information about Mentice, visit www.mentice.com.

