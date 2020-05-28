MentorcliQ : Enters New Stage of Growth and Welcomes HCM SaaS Industry Veteran Kurt Heikkinen to Its Board of Directors

MentorcliQ, the leader in employee mentoring software, announced today the addition of Kurt Heikkinen to its board of directors. As a recognized innovator and CEO of high-growth companies, Heikkinen brings a proven track record of strategy, thought leadership and influence within the HCM (Human Capital Management) SaaS community to the MentorcliQ board. With over 25 years of HCM experience, previously as CEO of Modern Hire and an executive at PeopleSoft, Heikkinen continues to work closely with CHROs and Talent Leaders within many of the world’s leading brands – helping them to realize their vision for talent-first cultures and operations.

Now, more than ever leaders are looking for ways to keep their teams engaged and connected. Organizations across the globe are re-examining their people practices and investing in development and retention strategies that yield long-term growth. Mentoring is a proven way to increase connectivity of the workforce to engage, develop, and retain employees. Mentoring, when powered by MentorcliQ software leads to a 30-50% increase in employee retention and a 20X return on investment. As organizations pivot toward a virtual workforce, the importance of a SaaS mentoring solution for talent development and retention is extremely timely.

“We are excited to welcome Kurt to the MentorcliQ board! At MentorcliQ, we have proven there is no better investment in employees than a best-in-class mentoring program for companies who want high employee engagement and development, which leads to employee retention. As we enter this new stage of growth, leveraging Kurt's industry knowledge and expertise will be invaluable in continuing to provide market-leading innovation to power the best employee experience for our customers. We are inspired by Kurt's unique perspective and commitment to our future success.” - Phil George, CEO of MentorcliQ

“With their vision, platform and impressive client case studies, MentorcliQ is well positioned to support the future of mentoring. Companies like Cardinal Health, Clorox and Bacardi are experiencing double-digit ROI from SaaS-enabled mentoring and are setting the standard for innovative retention strategies. Organizations need to up their game if they want to develop and retain their future workforce.” said Madeline Laurano, HR Technology Expert Analyst & Founder of Aptitude Research.

“The world of work has forever changed. The future of employee experience must be increasingly virtual, highly-engaging and directly tied to the key initiatives of talent-led organizations. To compete and win, employers must provide innovative solutions to support and develop all talent throughout the entire employee lifecycle. Effective mentoring platforms like MentorcliQ will help drive internal mobility, diversity, inclusion and succession planning. I see tech-enabled mentoring as a critical component of the HR Technology Stack. I am so impressed with the great team at MentorcliQ and am excited to be a part of their bright future.” said Kurt Heikkinen.

About MentorcliQ

MentorcliQ, the leader in employee mentoring software, drives employee retention by connecting employees with the right person to help them excel at their company and in their career. MentorcliQ is virtual by design for global employee populations. MentorcliQ is proudly improving the workplace for over 3 million employees in large and mid-sized companies. Organizations rely on MentorcliQ to power their employee development strategy through mentoring in over 200 countries worldwide. For more information on MentorcliQ, please visit: https://mentorcliq.com.

