MenuDrive : Launches Online Ordering Self Sign-up for Restaurants

05/26/2020 | 10:02am EDT

MenuDrive allows restaurants to start selling online in under one hour.

MenuDrive, a leading white-labeled online ordering platform, announces today the launch of MenuDrive Self Sign-up for restaurants, which allows restaurants to launch online ordering and delivery in under one hour. Restaurants can add their own delivery services or use one of MenuDrive’s national partners.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, online ordering was on the rise in the restaurant industry. Experts had projected the online food delivery industry to reach $200 billion by 2025. Current circumstances have only accelerated this growth with a continued increase in people ordering online food for delivery from restaurants. In order to adjust to the new standards, restaurants need to offer online ordering and delivery, but it often comes at a high price.

“An overwhelming majority of restaurants in the U.S. do not have online ordering, so they turn to expensive third-party providers,” said Saleem S. Khatri, CEO of Lavu and MenuDrive. “We want to provide restaurants a better alternative that allows them to not only survive, but thrive in the new restaurant world driven by COVID-19.”

MenuDrive is not charging any installation fees or monthly fees; instead, restaurants are charged a fixed price of 4.5% for each order. This fee gives restaurants access to a complete online ordering system, marketing tools with actionable recommendations to help drive more revenue, and access to MenuDrive’s national delivery partner network. Third-party providers typically charge up to 40% of a sale for their delivery service and manage the online system themselves, limiting the restaurant’s access to their customers.

“MenuDrive gives us full control over the customer business and experience,” said Saagar Grover, CFO and business director for Twisters, an Albuquerque restaurant chain and MenuDrive customer. “Capturing and customizing data from online ordering is a huge opportunity for us and we lose out on it with third-party services.”

The MenuDrive platform contains pre-set features including online and mobile storefronts, email marketing campaigns, coupons, and a customer loyalty program. Restaurants that sign up have immediate access to these features.

Khatri said the impetus for self sign-up was simple, “Our goal is to provide restaurants with fast implementation, rather than weeks of back-and-forth, haggling over price or figuring out which option to choose. With MenuDrive, there’s no negotiation, no waiting and no hassle. When a restaurant is ready, self sign-up is waiting.”

MenuDrive integrates with several point of sale systems, including Lavu, FuturePOS, and Clover. To get started with MenuDrive, sign up here.

About MenuDrive and Lavu:

MenuDrive is the world’s first white-labeled online ordering solution that combines online ordering, delivery, marketing tools, and analytics at no upfront cost to the restaurant operator. Lavu’s other products include an award-winning mobile point-of-sale, payment processing, and back-of-the-house software. Used in food service establishments in approximately 100 countries, Lavu and MenuDrive offer flexible payment-processing solutions, a proprietary business management suite, and unbeatable online ordering ideal for all food and drink establishments.


© Business Wire 2020
