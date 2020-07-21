Log in
MenuPay : Market Notice 194/20 – MenuPay AB will be delisted after close of the market on July 31, 2020

07/21/2020 | 04:01am EDT

MenuPay AB will be delisted from Spotlight after close of the market on July 31, 2020. For more information, see the press release from the company.

Information about the share:
Shortname: MENU B
ISIN-code: SE0009383615
Orderbook-ID: 4148
CFI: ESVUFR
FISN: MENUPAY/SH B
Organisation number: 559046-2759
LEI: 25490011H85SSLTYVH49
Last day of trading at Spotlight: July 31, 2020

Information about the subscription option:
Shortname: MENU TO 1 B
ISIN-code: SE0012675189
Orderbook-ID: 5LQB
CFI: RSSXXR
FISN: MENUPAY/OPT RTS 20200914
Organisation number: 559046-2759
LEI: 25490011H85SSLTYVH49
Last day of trading at Spotlight: July 31, 2020

Stockholm July 21, 2020

Spotlight Stock Market
08-511 68 000
trading@spotlightstockmarket.com

Disclaimer

MenuPay AB published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 08:00:07 UTC
