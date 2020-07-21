MenuPay : Market Notice 194/20 – MenuPay AB will be delisted after close of the market on July 31, 2020

MenuPay AB will be delisted from Spotlight after close of the market on July 31, 2020. For more information, see the press release from the company.
Information about the share:
Shortname: MENU B
ISIN-code: SE0009383615
Orderbook-ID: 4148
CFI: ESVUFR
FISN: MENUPAY/SH B
Organisation number: 559046-2759
LEI: 25490011H85SSLTYVH49
Last day of trading at Spotlight: July 31, 2020
Information about the subscription option:
Shortname: MENU TO 1 B
ISIN-code: SE0012675189
Orderbook-ID: 5LQB
CFI: RSSXXR
FISN: MENUPAY/OPT RTS 20200914
Organisation number: 559046-2759
LEI: 25490011H85SSLTYVH49
Last day of trading at Spotlight: July 31, 2020
Stockholm July 21, 2020
Spotlight Stock Market
08-511 68 000
trading@spotlightstockmarket.com
