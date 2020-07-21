MenuPay : Market Notice 194/20 – MenuPay AB will be delisted after close of the market on July 31, 2020

MenuPay AB will be delisted from Spotlight after close of the market on July 31, 2020. For more information, see the press release from the company.

Information about the share:

Shortname: MENU B

ISIN-code: SE0009383615

Orderbook-ID: 4148

CFI: ESVUFR

FISN: MENUPAY/SH B

Organisation number: 559046-2759

LEI: 25490011H85SSLTYVH49

Last day of trading at Spotlight: July 31, 2020

Information about the subscription option:

Shortname: MENU TO 1 B

ISIN-code: SE0012675189

Orderbook-ID: 5LQB

CFI: RSSXXR

FISN: MENUPAY/OPT RTS 20200914

Organisation number: 559046-2759

LEI: 25490011H85SSLTYVH49

Last day of trading at Spotlight: July 31, 2020

