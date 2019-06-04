Mercaris Auctions to Establish Price Transparency for Organic Cream Industry

Silver Springs, Md, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Mercaris, a market data and trading startup that is helping to grow the organic and non-GMO agriculture industry in the U.S., held its second quarterly online auction for certified organic cream on Thursday, May 30, 2019.



“We are extremely pleased with the amount of interest we were able to generate with just our second quarterly cream auction,” said Kellee James, founder and CEO at Mercaris. “Through our auctions, the organic dairy industry can gather information and insights they’ve never had before, allowing them to take action with respect to procurement, balancing and other supply chain management decisions.”



“Our most recent auction saw an active order stack, and new participants on both the buy and sell side,” said Lizzie Ekeberg, director of market operations for Mercaris. “It was an effective example of price discovery for certified organic cream.”



By participating in, or observing, regular dairy auctions throughout the year, Mercaris subscribers gain exclusive access to the industry-first online market for organic, non-GMO and identity-preserved commodities. The company’s online auctions are held in real-time, and reveal all bids and offers to online participants — helping define true price discovery for the market. Its network ranges from individual farmers to grain companies, processors and end-user food companies, offering today’s agricultural professionals access to new markets, new buyers and new sellers — while diversifying overall marketing efforts. There is no fee to list contracts on the Mercaris auctions platform.



The next online auction for organic cream will take place on August 22, 2019. For results of the most recent organic cream auction, more information about Mercaris’s online auction platform or to participate in the next auction, visit www.mercaris.com/auctions. To learn more about Mercaris research and market insights, visit www.mercaris.com.



About Mercaris

Since 2013, Mercaris has been helping its customers capitalize on growing demand for organic and non-GMO foods by providing market access and services tailored to the needs of the identity-preserved agriculture industry. Mercaris focuses its data and services on identity-preserved commodities, including organic and non-GMO corn, soybean, meal, and wheat markets across all regions of the United States and Canada, and recently launched an organic dairy initiative. Mercaris also maintains an online Auctions Platform, a pioneering tool that enables buyers and sellers to find new markets and more profitably trade organic and non-GMO commodities.





Jason Farrell Mercaris (480) 539-2706 jason.farrell@mercaris.com