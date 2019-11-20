Mercato : Celebrates Small Business Saturday by Offering One Year of Unlimited, Free Grocery Delivery for $1 (a $96 value)

Online grocery delivery platform shows the love for independent grocers with special annual membership pricing to encourage holiday shoppers to shop locally

Mercato, the online grocery eCommerce platform for independently owned grocery and specialty food stores, is putting its popular Mercato Green annual membership on sale for $1 (a $96 value) on Small Business Saturday. Mercato wants to encourage food shoppers to “shop small” year-round by providing this one-time, 24-hour offer for its delivery membership program on Saturday, November 30.

Mercato Green allows consumers across the U.S. to receive unlimited, free, same-day deliveries of the freshest ingredients from their favorite neighborhood grocery markets and retailers, which in turn supports their local economy. Mercato also plants a tree for every order placed by a Mercato Green member.

According to the National Grocers Association, independent supermarket operators alone are responsible for generating $131 billion in sales, 944,000 jobs, $30 billion in wages, and $27 billion in taxes each year. However, small grocers today are competing heavily with large online grocery providers such as Amazon and Walmart. Mercato levels the playing field for community markets and specialty food purveyors to better compete.

“We got into this business because we believe small businesses and independent grocers, like my dad, empower neighborhoods with economic growth and community connection. Amazon, with over 100 million Prime members, continues to put the pressure on main-street retailers, and Mercato Green enables these grocers to fight back,” says Mercato Founder and CEO Bobby Brannigan. “On Small Business Saturday, we’re offering Mercato Green memberships, which provide unlimited, free grocery deliveries from independent markets in their communities, at just a dollar for one year. We won’t be making this offer again, so it pays for consumers who love delivery of the freshest produce, meat, fish, baked goods, and more to act on November 30.”

There are two Mercato Green membership plans. The Neighborhood plan covers deliveries up to three miles from the store and is normally $8/month or $96 per year, and the City plan covers up to 10 miles and is $23/month or $276 per year. Both plans come with a 30-day free trial and provide a deep discount for consumers looking for the convenience and reliability of same-day delivery from their favorite neighborhood grocers.

Mercato.com provides an online storefront for independent grocers to list their goods, and consumers can conveniently order fresh foods and pantry staples from stores in their community. Consumers can either have their orders delivered to their doorstep or have them available for pick up, typically within an hour or two. This saves consumers time and hassle of grocery shopping, while supporting local, independent businesses. Earlier this year, Mercato announced a partnership with DoorDash, the leading on-demand food platform. With this partnership, DoorDash fulfills the majority of Mercato’s grocery delivery orders from over 800 independent grocers, bringing low-cost, on-demand delivery to even more shoppers nationwide.

Consumers can get their $1 Mercato Green annual membership (a $96 value) at mercato.com/green on November 30.

About Mercato

Mercato offers eCommerce and same-day delivery of high-quality groceries and specialty foods from more than 800 independently owned stores across the country. Bobby Brannigan, an entrepreneur who grew up working in his father’s grocery store in Brooklyn, NY, created Mercato to level the playing field by bringing online shopping and delivery to independent grocers and their valued customers. For more information, visit Mercato.com. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

