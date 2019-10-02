Mercato : Founder and CEO Bobby Brannigan Recognized as 2019 Grocery Game Changer by Winsight Grocery Business

Mercato, the online grocery eCommerce and delivery platform for independently owned grocery and specialty food stores, today announced Mercato Founder and CEO Bobby Brannigan was named a 2019 Grocery Game Changer by Winsight Grocery Business (WGB) in the magazine’s October issue. The list, now in its second year, spotlights a contingent of the most influential leaders in food retailing today.

Brannigan, who grew up working in his father’s grocery store in Brooklyn, is dedicated to helping independents grow their business in the face of ever-increasing competition from giant national brands. A lifelong entrepreneur, Brannigan founded and bootstrapped ValoreBooks during his sophomore year of college. It became one of the largest online textbook marketplaces and was later acquired by SimpleTuition. Never forgetting his grocery roots, Brannigan then started Mercato in 2015 to help independent grocers, like his father.

Today, with 750 independent grocers in 25 states and growing, Mercato provides an easy-to-use platform of marketing, e-commerce and support tools that enable independently owned stores to offer same-day delivery of high-quality groceries and specialty foods to customers in their communities.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Winsight Grocery Business,” said Brannigan. “Looking at the other recipients, it really gives me great pride to be listed among such impressive professionals. It is also really a credit to the entire Mercato organization and the people here who have worked tirelessly to build something special for our merchants, and the customers who love them.”

According to WGB, the 20 leaders showcased at Grocery Game Changers are demonstrably striving to improve the grocery business. “As the grocery business continues to radically transform, the driving forces of change are centered on processes, procedures, and people. But the greatest of these is people, and never more so than the present, when stellar talent and fearless leadership are the defining benchmarks by which organizations can best be measured,” said Meg Major, VP of content for Winsight Grocery Business.

