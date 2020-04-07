Mercato : Gets Independent Grocers Online and Delivering Within 24 Hours as Consumers Searching for Grocery Delivery Increases Amid COVID-19 Crisis

E-commerce platform onboarding 50+ independently owned stores a week as the number of online grocery orders continues to climb across the country

Mercato, the online grocery e-commerce platform for independently owned grocery stores, is working to have stores online and delivering groceries within 24 hours for center aisle staples and produce, and 72 hours for most meat, dairy and prepared food items upon receiving their inventory file.

Mercato.com’s online grocery platform is growing by about 50 stores a day, resulting in a 5,000% spike in consumer orders over the past month. Independent grocers are flocking to the e-commerce platform as millions of consumers, practicing social distancing and shelter-in-place orders from state officials, are now searching online for products large chain stores cannot fulfill due to panic buying and delayed shipments.

About 31% of U.S. households (roughly 40 million) have used home delivery and pickup grocery services over the past month, according to research from Brick Meets Click and ShopperKit. Monthly order volume among users surged 193% and order rates were up 19% compared to August 2019. Out of the online grocery shoppers surveyed, 26% said they used an online service for the first time.

“From addressing the needs of seniors and medical professionals, and those simply more cautious about multiple trips to the store during the coronavirus crisis, independent grocers are scrambling to get online and serve the needs of their communities. Their customers need fresh groceries they either can’t find at supermarket chains or can’t wait for until national grocery delivery windows to open,” says Bobby Brannigan, Mercato Founder and CEO. “We have expanded our onboarding team and are working around the clock to get these independents up online and delivering within 24 hours.”

Through its partnerships with the leading courier networks, Mercato has the ability to provide 100% delivery coverage across the nation, from high-density cities to rural communities.

Russ Greenlaw, Vice President of Operations for Adams Hometown Markets’ 11 locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut, says, “Even with everything going on right now, the Mercato team was a huge help in getting our 50,000+ products online in just 24 hours. We are fortunate to be able to help our customers get the essential foods that they need during this hectic time.”

Independent grocers are struggling to stay afloat as their in-store traffic continues to decline. Mercato is helping merchants increase online sales in the short term, and many merchants see selling online as part of a long-term business strategy. Mercato’s e-commerce technology increases incremental sales and customer loyalty, provides access to customer and product data, and utilizes online marketing campaigns to drive traffic to their online store. Mercato also integrates with every POS system, enabling a faster and more seamless setup.

“Mercato's technology solution will allow us to stay innovative and relevant for many years to come,” says Greenlaw.

Mercato is waiving all setup fees for independent store chains that sign up with Mercato by April 30. To get started, sign up for a no-obligation demo at www.mercato.com/merchant.

“Not only are we delivering fresh food within hours of customers ordering, we are enabling them to order from local, independently owned stores right in their community versus big box stores and national supermarket chains,” says Brannigan. “This helps their local community’s economy, which is more important than ever.”

