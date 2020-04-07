Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mercato : Gets Independent Grocers Online and Delivering Within 24 Hours as Consumers Searching for Grocery Delivery Increases Amid COVID-19 Crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 07:32am EDT

E-commerce platform onboarding 50+ independently owned stores a week as the number of online grocery orders continues to climb across the country

Mercato, the online grocery e-commerce platform for independently owned grocery stores, is working to have stores online and delivering groceries within 24 hours for center aisle staples and produce, and 72 hours for most meat, dairy and prepared food items upon receiving their inventory file.

Mercato.com’s online grocery platform is growing by about 50 stores a day, resulting in a 5,000% spike in consumer orders over the past month. Independent grocers are flocking to the e-commerce platform as millions of consumers, practicing social distancing and shelter-in-place orders from state officials, are now searching online for products large chain stores cannot fulfill due to panic buying and delayed shipments.

About 31% of U.S. households (roughly 40 million) have used home delivery and pickup grocery services over the past month, according to research from Brick Meets Click and ShopperKit. Monthly order volume among users surged 193% and order rates were up 19% compared to August 2019. Out of the online grocery shoppers surveyed, 26% said they used an online service for the first time.

“From addressing the needs of seniors and medical professionals, and those simply more cautious about multiple trips to the store during the coronavirus crisis, independent grocers are scrambling to get online and serve the needs of their communities. Their customers need fresh groceries they either can’t find at supermarket chains or can’t wait for until national grocery delivery windows to open,” says Bobby Brannigan, Mercato Founder and CEO. “We have expanded our onboarding team and are working around the clock to get these independents up online and delivering within 24 hours.”

Through its partnerships with the leading courier networks, Mercato has the ability to provide 100% delivery coverage across the nation, from high-density cities to rural communities.

Russ Greenlaw, Vice President of Operations for Adams Hometown Markets’ 11 locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut, says, “Even with everything going on right now, the Mercato team was a huge help in getting our 50,000+ products online in just 24 hours. We are fortunate to be able to help our customers get the essential foods that they need during this hectic time.”

Independent grocers are struggling to stay afloat as their in-store traffic continues to decline. Mercato is helping merchants increase online sales in the short term, and many merchants see selling online as part of a long-term business strategy. Mercato’s e-commerce technology increases incremental sales and customer loyalty, provides access to customer and product data, and utilizes online marketing campaigns to drive traffic to their online store. Mercato also integrates with every POS system, enabling a faster and more seamless setup.

“Mercato's technology solution will allow us to stay innovative and relevant for many years to come,” says Greenlaw.

Mercato is waiving all setup fees for independent store chains that sign up with Mercato by April 30. To get started, sign up for a no-obligation demo at www.mercato.com/merchant.

“Not only are we delivering fresh food within hours of customers ordering, we are enabling them to order from local, independently owned stores right in their community versus big box stores and national supermarket chains,” says Brannigan. “This helps their local community’s economy, which is more important than ever.”

About Mercato

Mercato offers e-commerce and same-day delivery of high-quality groceries and specialty foods from more than 1,000 independently owned stores across the country. Bobby Brannigan, an entrepreneur who grew up working in his parent’s grocery store in Brooklyn, NY, created Mercato to level the playing field by bringing online shopping and delivery to independent grocers and their valued customers. For more information, visit Mercato.com. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:04aINSTALCO PUBL : partners with Skanska and Castellum on office construction project in Malmö
AQ
08:04aWINGSTOP INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:04aYOKOGAWA ELECTRIC : Releases AI-enabled Versions of SMARTDAC+ Paperless Recorders and Data Logging Software, and Environmentally Robust AI-enabled e-RT3 Plus Edge Computing Platform for Industry Applications
AQ
08:04aO3 MINING : Intersects 13.4 g/t Au Over 1.5 Metres at Alpha
AQ
08:04aSIGNATURE RESOURCES : Provides corporate update
AQ
08:04aGLOBAL ENERGY METALS : Announces Signing of Agreement to Take Accelerated Ownership Stake in the Lovelock and Treasure Box Battery Mineral Projects in Nevada
AQ
08:04aCHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : Launches New Egift Card Program To Support Healthcare Heroes
PR
08:04aTIPALTI : Introduces New Initiative to Help Guilds, Nonprofits, and Trade Groups Make Payments Amid COVID-19
BU
08:04aTHE RITE AID FOUNDATION : Donates $5MM to Address COVID-19 Pandemic
BU
08:04aM SCIENCE : Launches Customizable Dashboard to Measure Economic Impact of COVID-19
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC : Britain's supermarkets wrestle with coronavirus demand conundrum
2CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V. : CEMEX B DE C : resumes Mexico operations after brief pause due to coronavirus
3CARNIVAL PLC : Carnival's Shares Soar on Saudi Stake -- WSJ
4WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : WIZZ AIR : As coronavirus hits tourism, Wizz Air finds new role
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : first-quarter beats estimates; chips likely to prop up v..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group