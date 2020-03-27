Mercato : Offers Unlimited Free Grocery Delivery to People Ages 60+ Powered by DoorDash

Online grocery company exclusively featuring independently owned grocery and specialty food stores is waiving on-demand delivery fees for seniors during COVID-19 crisis

Mercato, the online grocery e-commerce platform for independently owned grocery and specialty food stores, is waiving delivery fees for those 60 years of age and older through at least May 7. In partnership with its preferred delivery provider DoorDash, Mercato will provide unlimited, on-demand delivery of fresh groceries and pantry staples to seniors who feel safer ordering from their computer and getting food delivered to their doorstep within hours.

More than 900 stores across the nation are on Mercato.com, including those in high density cities most widely hit by the crisis, to more rural communities. Eligible customers 60+ can shop from independent grocers and specialty food stores in their area to receive free delivery on everything from meat and fish to organic produce, bakery items, prepared foods, pantry staples and special dietary options. To minimize contact between the customer and delivery person, customers can request a “no-contact delivery” at checkout and have the ability to provide instructions on where to leave their grocery order.

“The current crisis has made getting basic groceries a challenge for everyone, but especially for those 60 and over, for whom long lines and crowded stores pose an elevated risk,” said Bobby Brannigan, Mercato founder and CEO. “At the same time, independent grocers are showing their strong commitment to their communities – working overtime to ensure they are stocked with fresh, quality, and often, local food items. We find many of the grocers on our platform have many hard-to-find items such as various cuts of chicken and meats, and yes, toilet paper.”

To sign up for unlimited free delivery from any one of Mercato’s 900+ participating stores until May 7, visit Mercato.com, input your delivery zip code, and choose products from any of the stores in your delivery area. During checkout, you can sign up for a free trial of the Mercato Green delivery membership program, input the promo code OVER60, and you will be prompted to put in your date of birth.

By ordering groceries from these independently owned stores on Mercato.com versus the big box stores and supermarket chains, consumers can support local, independent businesses where they live.

“One of our goals is to show consumers the variety of superior food items and ingredients, including those that are seasonal and locally sourced, that they can find at independent stores in their community. Mercato delivers ingredients that are carefully selected by the grocers themselves, with special attention given to quality, freshness and variety. And shopping at these neighborhood stores supports a healthy local economy – so important, particularly in times like these,” said Brannigan.

“In our continued emphasis on safety and health throughout this crisis, we want to make sure that those who are most at risk are able to shop for their daily grocery needs online and access affordable and safe on-demand grocery options without ever having to leave their homes,” said Casey North, Vice President of Drive at DoorDash. “We are proud to team up with our partners in the grocery industry to make this a reality across stores nationally.”

About Mercato

Mercato offers e-commerce and same-day delivery of high-quality groceries and specialty foods from more than 900 independently owned stores across the country. Bobby Brannigan, an entrepreneur who grew up working in his parent’s grocery store in Brooklyn, NY, created Mercato to level the playing field by bringing online shopping and delivery to independent grocers and their valued customers. For more information, visit Mercato.com. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

