Mercator : Board Meeting Intimation

07/11/2020 | 03:11am EDT

July 10, 2020

To,

To,

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051.

Scrip Code: 526235

Scrip Code: MERCATOR

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub:Intimation of Board Meeting for approval of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31, 2020

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was earlier scheduled on June 29, 2020 then re-scheduled on July 4, 2020 and was subsequently cancelled is now scheduled to be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Standalone as well as Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with the Auditors Report thereon of the Company for the quarter and the financial year ended March 31, 2020 and other business as may be discussed at the meeting.

As intimated earlier, please note that pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 as amended, the 'Trading Window' for dealing in the securities of the Company by all designated persons and their immediate relatives which was closed from the end of the previous quarter viz. from April 1, 2020 will continue to remain closed till 48 hours from the announcement of first quarter results of the Company.

Request you to kindly take the above on record and acknowledge receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For MERCATOR LIMITED

RAJENDRA KOTHARI CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Disclaimer

Mercator Limited published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2020 07:10:08 UTC
