Mercator : Intimation of Board Meeting

06/22/2020 | 12:16am EDT

June 19, 2020

To,

To,

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051.

Scrip Code: 526235

Scrip Code: MERCATOR

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Board Meeting for approval of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31, 2020

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Monday, June 29, 2020, inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Standalone as well as Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with the Auditors Report thereon of the Company for the quarter and the financial year ended March 31, 2020 and other business as may be discussed at the meeting.

Further, pursuant to the relaxation granted by SEBI vide its Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD /CMD1/CIR/P/2020/79 dated May 12, 2020 regarding exemption from publication of advertisements in newspapers as required under Regulation 47 of the SEBI Listing Regulations for all events scheduled till June 30, 2020, the newspaper publication of the notice of the aforesaid Board Meeting is being dispensed with.

Further, please take note that, vide our letter dated March 31, 2020, we have informed you about the closure of 'Trading Window' for dealing in the securities of the Company by all designated persons and their immediate relatives from April 1, 2020 and will be opened after the completion of 48 hours of the conclusion of said Board meeting.

Request you to kindly take the above on record and acknowledge receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For MERCATOR LIMITED

RAJENDRA KOTHARI CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Disclaimer

Mercator Limited published this content on 19 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2020 04:11:07 UTC
