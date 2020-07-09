Mercator : MPL Half Yearly EC Compliance Report

MERCATOR PETROLEUM

Date: 2nd July 2020

Letter No: MPL/CB-09/FICO/672

To,

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Central)

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change E-5, Kendriya Paryavaran Bhavan,

Regional Office, Western Region, E-5, Arera Colony, Link Road No-3, Ravishankar Nagar, Bhopal-462016 (Madhya Pradesh)

Tel: 0755-2426611, 2466525

Sub: Submission of Half Yearly Progressive Compliance Report of Environment Clearance for Onshore

Development and Production of Oil & Gas from the wells of M/s. Mercator Petroleum Ltd, in Bharuch district of Gujarat, India in Block CB-ONN-2005/9 ("Block") (Period January-2020 to June-2020).

Ref: Ministry Letter F. No: J-11011/576/2017-IA-II-(I) Dated: 7th January 2020.

Dear Sir,

This has reference to your letter F. No. J-11011/576/2017-IA-II-(I) dated 7th January 2020 (enclosed), vide which Environmental clearance had been accorded under EIA notification.

We would like to bring to your kind notice that there has been no drilling, workover & production operations in the field at CB-ONN-2005/9 onshore block during the period from 7th January 2020 to 30th June, 2020.

Please find enclosed herewith the Half Yearly Progressive Compliance Reports.

The above submission is for your kind information and records.

Thanking you.

Yours Sincerely,

For Mercator Petroleum Limited

Adip Mittal

Managing Director (MC Member)

Encl:

1- Half Yearly EC Compliance Report (Period: January-2020 to June-2020).

2- Ministry Letter F. No: J-11011/576/2017-IA-II-(I) Dated: 7th January 2020.

Half Yearly Compliance Report

Environmental Clearance (J-11011/576/2017-IA-II-(I)) for Onshore development & Production of Oil & Gas from the Block CB-ONN-2005/9

Jan-2020 to Jun-2020

1 COMPLIANCETOCONDITIONSOFENVIRONMENTAL

CLEARANCE

The Ministry of Environment and Forests had issued vide its letter F. No. J-11011/576/2017- IA II (I)dated 7th January 2020.

Table 1-1: Compliance to Condition Mention in EC

S No Condition Compliance

Specific Condition

3 The Product Capacity will be as under Product Crude Oil Natural Gas Proposed Production 6500 BOPD 1 MMSCFD Yes… Noted the Product capacity will be as specified. Currently There is no any workover/drilling/production operations has been started in our Block (CB-ONN-2005/9).

4 The Land requirement will be 110M X 110 M for each well. Green Belt will be developed in an area of 33% area out of the total project area. The Estimated project cost is Rs.200 Crore. The one time expenditure for environmental management and mitigation is estimated to be approx. Rs. 1,12, 20,000 per well and the recurring cost (O&M) will be about Rs. 20,50,000/annum. Noted…. Noted…We Will Develop the Green Belt of 33% of the Total Project area. Noted…

6 Total water requirement is 40cum/day/well proposed to be met from ground water. Effluent of 5 cum/day will be send to CETP/solar evaporation pit. Domestic effluent will be sent to septic tank followed by soak pit. During production waste water generation will be 1050 cum/day which will be treated in adequate sized ETP and treated water will be re-injected in well at 1000 m below the ground level. Currently There is no any workover/drilling/production operations has been started in our Block (CB-ONN-2005/9). Noted.. Total Water requirement will not exceed 40cum/day/well and will be sourced from ground water. Noted…. 1-Soak Pit will be developed for Domestic Effluent, 2- Solar Evaporation pit will be developed for the disposal of effluent during drilling, 3- Adequate size of ETP will be made for the treatment of waste during production and will be re-injected in the well at 1000 m below the ground level.

a Necessary permission as mandated under the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981as applicable time to time, shall be obtained from State Pollution Control Board Consent To Operate (CTO) will be taken before any start of the Production operations from State Pollution Control Board (Gujarat). Currently There is no any workover/drilling/production operations has been started in our Block (CB-ONN-2005/9).

S No Condition Compliance

b As proposed by the Project Proponent, Zero Liquid Discharge shall be ensured and no waste/treated water discharge to surface water body sea and or land. There is no any workover/drilling/production operations has been started in our Block (CB-ONN-2005/9). Zero Liquid Discharge shall be ensured and will not discharge to surface water body sea and or land.

c To Control Source of the Fugitive emission suitable pollution control device shall be installed to meet the prescribed norms and/or the NAAQS. The gaseous emission shall be dispersed through stack of adequate height as per CPCB/SPCB guidelines. There is no any workover/drilling/production operations has been started in our Block (CB-ONN-2005/9). Suitable pollution control device will be installed to meet the prescribed norms and/or the NAAQS, and stack of adequate height will be maintained as per CPCB/SPCB guidelines.

d Necessary authorization required under the Hazardous and other waste (Management & Transboundary Movement)Rules, 2016, Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 shall be obtained and the provision contained in the Rules shall be strictly adhered to. Necessary membership will be taken of approved disposal agency of SPCB for the disposal of hazardous waste will be taken. Currently There is no any workover/drilling/production operations has been started in our Block (CB-ONN-2005/9).

e Ambient air quality shall be monitored at the nearest human settlements as per the National Ambient Air Quality Emission Standards issued by the Ministry vide G.S.R No. 826 ( E ) dated 16th November, 2009 for PM10, PM2.5, SO2, NOX, CO, CH4, HC, Non-Methane HC etc. Currently There is no any workover/drilling/production operations has been started in our Block (CB-ONN-2005/9). Ambient air quality shall be monitored at the nearest human settlements when the production operations starts.

f During Exploration, production, storage and handling, the fugitive emission of Methane, if any, shall be monitored using Infra-Red camera/appropriate technology. Noted… Fugitive Emission of Methane will be monitored if any. Currently There is no any workover/drilling/production operations has been started in our Block (CB-ONN-2005/9).

g The Project Proponent also to ensure trapping/stroing of the CO2 generated, if any, during the process and handling. Not Applicable for this project.

h Approach road shall be made pucca to minimize generation of suspended dust. Noted… Approach road shall be made pucca to minimize generation of suspended dust.

i The company shall make the arrangement for control of noise from the drilling activity. Acoustic enclosure shall be provided to DG sets and proper stack height shall be provided as per CPCB guidelines Currently There is no any workover/drilling/production operations has been started in our Block (CB-ONN-2005/9). Acoustic enclosure enabled DG sets and proper stack height shall be provided.

j Total water requirement shall not exceed the proposed quantum 40 CUB/Day/Well proposed to be met from ground water. Currently There is no any workover/drilling/production operations has been started in our Block (CB-ONN-2005/9). Noted…. Total water requirement will not exceed 40CUB/Day/Well.

k The company shall construct the garland drain all around the drilling site to prevent runoff of any oil containing waste into the nearby water bodies. Currently There is no any workover/drilling/production operations has been started in our Block (CB-ONN-2005/9) Noted… company will construct the garland drain all around the drilling site to prevent runoff of any oil containing waste into the

S No Condition Compliance

Separate drainage system shall be created for oil contaminated and non-oil contaminated. Effluent shall be properly treated and treated wastewater shall conform to CPCB standards. nearby water bodies and Separate drainage system shall be created for oil contaminated and non-oil contaminated. Effluent generated from production & domestic utilities will be treated as per CPCB standards.

l Drill cuttings separated from drilling fluid shall be adequately washed and disposed in HDPE lined pit. Waste mud shall be tested for hazardous contaminants and disposed according to HWMH Rules, 2016. No effluent drilling mud/drill cutting shall be discharged/disposed off into nearby surface water bodies. The company shall comply with the guidelines for disposal of solid waste, drill cutting and drilling fluids for onshore drilling operation notified vide GSR.546(E) dated 30th August, 2005. Noted… There is no any workover/drilling/production operations has been started in our Block (CB-ONN-2005/9)

m Oil spillage prevention scheme should be prepared. In case of oil spillage/contamination a action plan shall be prepared to clean the site by adopting proven technology. The recyclable waste (oily sludge) and spent oil should be disposed of to the authorized recyclers. Noted… There is no any workover/drilling/production operations has been started in our Block (CB-ONN-2005/9)

n The Company shall take necessary measures to prevent fire hazards, containing oil spill and soil remediation as needed. Possibility of using ground flare shall be explored. At the place of ground flaring, the overhead flaring stack with knockout drums shall be installed to minimize gaseous emissions during operation. Currently There is no any workover/drilling/production operations has been started in our Block (CB-ONN-2005/9)

o The company shall develop a contingency plan for H2S release including all necessary aspects from evacuation to resumption of normal operations. The workers shall be provided with personalH2S detectors in locations of high risk of exposure along with self-containing breathing apparatus. Block CB-ONN-2005/9 field is a sweet gas field there is no any H2S content available with the oil & gas production. Noted… There is no any workover/drilling/production operations has been started in our Block (CB-ONN-2005/9)