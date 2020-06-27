Log in
Mercator : Update on Board Meeting

06/27/2020

June 26, 2020

To,

To,

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051.

Scrip Code: 526235

Scrip Code: MERCATOR

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Rescheduling the Board Meeting dated June 29, 2020

Re: Notice of Intimation of Board Meeting for approval of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31, 2020

With reference to the captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was scheduled on Monday, June 29, 2020 is rescheduled to Saturday, July 4, 2020, inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Standalone as well as Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with the Auditors Report thereon of the Company for the quarter and the financial year ended March 31, 2020 and other business as may be discussed at the meeting.

Further, please take note that, vide our dated March 31, 2020, we have informed you about the closure of 'Trading Window' for dealing in the securities of the Company by all designated persons and their immediate relatives from April 1, 2020 and will be opened after the completion of 48 hours of the conclusion of said Board meeting. The trading window shall reopen on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 onwards.

Request you to kindly take the above on record and acknowledge receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For MERCATOR LIMITED

RAJENDRA KOTHARI CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Disclaimer

Mercator Limited published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2020 05:53:01 UTC
