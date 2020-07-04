Mercator : Update on Board Meeting

July 3, 2020 To, To, BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block, Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051. Scrip Code: 526235 Scrip Code: MERCATOR Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Cancellation of the Board Meeting scheduled on July 4, 2020

Re: Notice of Intimation of Board Meeting for approval of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31, 2020

With reference to the captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was scheduled on Saturday, July 4, 2020 has been cancelled.

The next date of Board meeting will be intimated to you in due compliance with the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Request you to kindly take the above on record and acknowledge receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For MERCATOR LIMITED

RAJENDRA KOTHARI CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER