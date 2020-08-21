Log in
Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty. Ltd.: Interim Financial Report for the half year ended 30 June 2020 of Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific is now available online

08/21/2020 | 07:55am EDT

21.08.2020 / 13:51
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The interim financial report for the half year ended 30 June 2020 of Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific is available on https://www.daimler.com/investors/refinancing/bonds/issuers-reports/australia-pacific.

This is regulated information according to the publication requirements of the Transparency Law and related regulations of Luxembourg.

This information has been issued by Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific and Daimler AG. Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific finances parts of the activities of the Daimler Group. The company is fully owned by Daimler Australia/Pacific Pty. Ltd., a fully owned subsidiary of Daimler AG.


Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty Ltd
Finance and Treasury Solutions
44 Lexia Place, Mulgrave
Victoria 3170
Australia

Phone +61 3 9566 6285
Fax +61 3 9566 6241
 

21.08.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1121671  21.08.2020 

© EQS 2020
