Mercedes-Benz Corporate Sales Serving as Title Sponsor for 2019 Stream National Conference

Stream
(Stream Energy), a leading direct selling company and provider of Energy
and Wireless services, is welcoming Mercedes-Benz Corporate Sales for
the second year as title sponsor of Ignition 2019, Stream’s premier,
national conference. From April 11-13, Mercedes-Benz concierges and four
display cars will be set up at the Fort Worth Convention Center to
provide the full Mercedes experience for Stream’s Independent Associates.
As Stream’s largest event of the year, more than 6,000 Independent
Associates from across the U.S. are expected to attend for valuable
sales training, teambuilding exercises, company announcements and
motivational guest speakers. The lineup for this year includes,
motivational speaker Eric Thomas, women’s networking icon Sonia
Stringer, and keynote speaker and high-performance coach Brendon
Burchard.
“Everything at Ignition this year—from our Mercedes experience to the
inspiring guest speakers—is for our Independent Associates, to show them
how much we care about and invest in them,” explained Stream CEO Mark
“Bouncer” Schiro. “Stream is the amazing company it is today because of
our Independent Associates, so we’re celebrating them and preparing them
for the future with only the best at Ignition.”
During the conference, the Mercedes-Benz concierges and cars can be
found in the Stream Village area, which is open to all attendees.
Independent Associates who earned a Mercedes-Benz through hard work and
dedication to their Stream business will receive their car at the
conclusion of the conference. Registration for the event is open to the
general public and Independent Associates here.
About Stream
Stream (Stream Energy) is a leading direct selling company and provider
of energy and wireless services. Founded in 2005, Stream’s innovative
use of direct selling revolutionized the energy industry, growing into
one of the largest direct selling companies in the global energy market.
Today, Stream Energy
Services offer simple plans with competitive pricing to power homes
and businesses in Texas, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey,
New York, Illinois, Delaware, Ohio and Washington, D.C. Stream
Wireless is available nationwide.
To learn more about Stream, visit MyStream.com
and connect with Stream on Facebook, Twitter,
and Instagram.
