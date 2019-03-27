Mercedes-Benz Corporate Sales Serving as Title Sponsor for 2019 Stream National Conference

Mercedes-Benz Corporate Sales will bring cars and concierges to the event for a full Mercedes experience

Stream (Stream Energy), a leading direct selling company and provider of Energy and Wireless services, is welcoming Mercedes-Benz Corporate Sales for the second year as title sponsor of Ignition 2019, Stream’s premier, national conference. From April 11-13, Mercedes-Benz concierges and four display cars will be set up at the Fort Worth Convention Center to provide the full Mercedes experience for Stream’s Independent Associates.

As Stream’s largest event of the year, more than 6,000 Independent Associates from across the U.S. are expected to attend for valuable sales training, teambuilding exercises, company announcements and motivational guest speakers. The lineup for this year includes, motivational speaker Eric Thomas, women’s networking icon Sonia Stringer, and keynote speaker and high-performance coach Brendon Burchard.

“Everything at Ignition this year—from our Mercedes experience to the inspiring guest speakers—is for our Independent Associates, to show them how much we care about and invest in them,” explained Stream CEO Mark “Bouncer” Schiro. “Stream is the amazing company it is today because of our Independent Associates, so we’re celebrating them and preparing them for the future with only the best at Ignition.”

During the conference, the Mercedes-Benz concierges and cars can be found in the Stream Village area, which is open to all attendees. Independent Associates who earned a Mercedes-Benz through hard work and dedication to their Stream business will receive their car at the conclusion of the conference. Registration for the event is open to the general public and Independent Associates here.

About Stream

Stream (Stream Energy) is a leading direct selling company and provider of energy and wireless services. Founded in 2005, Stream’s innovative use of direct selling revolutionized the energy industry, growing into one of the largest direct selling companies in the global energy market.

Today, Stream Energy Services offer simple plans with competitive pricing to power homes and businesses in Texas, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Illinois, Delaware, Ohio and Washington, D.C. Stream Wireless is available nationwide.

To learn more about Stream, visit MyStream.com and connect with Stream on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

