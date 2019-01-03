Log in
Mercedes-Benz Reports December Sales of 32,016 Units

01/03/2019 | 11:22pm CET

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported December sales of 32,016 Mercedes-Benz models. Mercedes-Benz Vans reported best-ever December sales with 4,116 units and smart reported 122 units, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 36,254 vehicles for the month. On a year-to-date basis, sales of Mercedes-Benz vehicles totaled 315,959, with an additional 38,178 units for Vans and 1,276 vehicles for smart, bringing the total sales volume to 355,413.

“Despite the delayed availability of some of our most popular models in 2018, we achieved a solid closing of the year thanks to the excellent work of our dealers. We are excited to welcome the next chapter of our product offensive including the all-new A-Class, GLE and Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe in the coming months,” said Dietmar Exler, president and CEO of MBUSA. “With the youngest and most comprehensive lineup in the luxury segment, we will continue to advance our position in the marketplace.”

Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in December included the GLC, C-Class and E-Class model lines. The GLC took the lead at 7,294, followed by C-Class sales of 6,799. The E-Class rounded out the top three with 5,042 units sold.

December sales of Mercedes-AMG high-performance totaled 4,132 units, with 28,940 vehicles sold year-to-date.

Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 12,750 vehicles in December, an increase of 32.0% when compared to the same month last year (9,660). On a year-to-date basis, MBCPO sold 128,835 vehicles, an increase of 14.3% over 2017 (112,670).

About Mercedes-Benz USA

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA), headquartered in Atlanta, is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service for all Mercedes-Benz products in the United States. MBUSA offers drivers the most diverse lineup in the luxury segment with 15 model lines ranging from the sporty CLA-Class four-door coupe to the flagship S-Class and the Mercedes-AMG GT R.

MBUSA is also responsible for Mercedes-Benz Vans and smart products in the U.S. More information on MBUSA and its products can be found at www.mbusa.com, www.mbsprinterusa.com and www.smartusa.com.

Accredited journalists can visit our media site at www.media.mbusa.com. Follow us on Twitter @MBUSAnews.

 
MERCEDES-BENZ USA
Sales -- December 2018
                                       

Mercedes-Benz
Passenger Vehicles

      Dec-18     Dec-17     Monthly %     YTD 2018     YTD 2017     Yearly %
                                       
B-CLASS       1     111    

-

    135     744     -81.9%
                                       
CLA       1,708     2,279     -25.1%     22,556     20,669     9.1%
                                       
C-CLASS       6,799     6,500     4.6%     60,409     77,447     -22.0%
                                       
E-CLASS/CLS       5,042     5,385     -6.4%     46,422     51,312     -9.5%
                                       
S-CLASS       1,486     2,184     -32.0%     14,978     15,888     -5.7%
                                       
SLC       152     260     -41.5%     1,993     2,860     -30.3%
                                       
SL       158     277     -43.0%     2,126     2,940     -27.7%
                                       
AMG GT       136     183     -25.7%     1,525     1,608     -5.2%
                                       
GLA       2,397     2,580     -7.1%     24,136     24,104     0.1%
                                       
GLC       7,294     6,152     18.6%     69,727     48,643     43.3%
                                       
GLE       3,734     5,823     -35.9%     46,010     54,595     -15.7%
                                       
GLS       2,664     2,998     -11.1%     21,972     32,248     -31.9%
                                       
G-CLASS       445     471     -5.5%     3,970     4,188     -5.2%
                                       
TOTAL       32,016     35,203     -9.1%     315,959     337,246     -6.3%
                                       
Vans1       4,116     4,047     1.7%     38,178     34,994     9.1%
                                       
smart       122     166     -26.5%     1,276     3,071     -58.5%
                                       

MBUSA
Combined Total

      Dec-18     Dec-17     Monthly %     YTD 2018     YTD 2017     Yearly %
                                       
GRAND TOTAL       36,254     39,416     -8.0%     355,413     375,311     -5.3%
                         
 

1Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner Sprinter and Metris Vans are sold and marketed in the U.S. by Mercedes-Benz USA and Daimler Vans USA, respectively.

 


© Business Wire 2019
