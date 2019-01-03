Mercedes-Benz Reports December Sales of 32,016 Units

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported December sales of 32,016
Mercedes-Benz models. Mercedes-Benz Vans reported best-ever December
sales with 4,116 units and smart reported 122 units, bringing MBUSA to a
grand total of 36,254 vehicles for the month. On a year-to-date basis,
sales of Mercedes-Benz vehicles totaled 315,959, with an additional
38,178 units for Vans and 1,276 vehicles for smart, bringing the total
sales volume to 355,413.
“Despite the delayed availability of some of our most popular models in
2018, we achieved a solid closing of the year thanks to the excellent
work of our dealers. We are excited to welcome the next chapter of our
product offensive including the all-new A-Class, GLE and Mercedes-AMG GT
4-Door Coupe in the coming months,” said Dietmar Exler, president and
CEO of MBUSA. “With the youngest and most comprehensive lineup in the
luxury segment, we will continue to advance our position in the
marketplace.”
Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in December included the GLC, C-Class and
E-Class model lines. The GLC took the lead at 7,294, followed by C-Class
sales of 6,799. The E-Class rounded out the top three with 5,042 units
sold.
December sales of Mercedes-AMG high-performance totaled 4,132 units,
with 28,940 vehicles sold year-to-date.
Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded
sales of 12,750 vehicles in December, an increase of 32.0% when compared
to the same month last year (9,660). On a year-to-date basis, MBCPO sold
128,835 vehicles, an increase of 14.3% over 2017 (112,670).
|
|
MERCEDES-BENZ USA
|
Sales -- December 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mercedes-Benz
Passenger Vehicles
|
|
|
|
Dec-18
|
|
|
Dec-17
|
|
|
Monthly %
|
|
|
YTD 2018
|
|
|
YTD 2017
|
|
|
Yearly %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-CLASS
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
111
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
135
|
|
|
744
|
|
|
-81.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CLA
|
|
|
|
1,708
|
|
|
2,279
|
|
|
-25.1%
|
|
|
22,556
|
|
|
20,669
|
|
|
9.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C-CLASS
|
|
|
|
6,799
|
|
|
6,500
|
|
|
4.6%
|
|
|
60,409
|
|
|
77,447
|
|
|
-22.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E-CLASS/CLS
|
|
|
|
5,042
|
|
|
5,385
|
|
|
-6.4%
|
|
|
46,422
|
|
|
51,312
|
|
|
-9.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S-CLASS
|
|
|
|
1,486
|
|
|
2,184
|
|
|
-32.0%
|
|
|
14,978
|
|
|
15,888
|
|
|
-5.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SLC
|
|
|
|
152
|
|
|
260
|
|
|
-41.5%
|
|
|
1,993
|
|
|
2,860
|
|
|
-30.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SL
|
|
|
|
158
|
|
|
277
|
|
|
-43.0%
|
|
|
2,126
|
|
|
2,940
|
|
|
-27.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AMG GT
|
|
|
|
136
|
|
|
183
|
|
|
-25.7%
|
|
|
1,525
|
|
|
1,608
|
|
|
-5.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GLA
|
|
|
|
2,397
|
|
|
2,580
|
|
|
-7.1%
|
|
|
24,136
|
|
|
24,104
|
|
|
0.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GLC
|
|
|
|
7,294
|
|
|
6,152
|
|
|
18.6%
|
|
|
69,727
|
|
|
48,643
|
|
|
43.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GLE
|
|
|
|
3,734
|
|
|
5,823
|
|
|
-35.9%
|
|
|
46,010
|
|
|
54,595
|
|
|
-15.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GLS
|
|
|
|
2,664
|
|
|
2,998
|
|
|
-11.1%
|
|
|
21,972
|
|
|
32,248
|
|
|
-31.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
G-CLASS
|
|
|
|
445
|
|
|
471
|
|
|
-5.5%
|
|
|
3,970
|
|
|
4,188
|
|
|
-5.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
|
32,016
|
|
|
35,203
|
|
|
-9.1%
|
|
|
315,959
|
|
|
337,246
|
|
|
-6.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vans1
|
|
|
|
4,116
|
|
|
4,047
|
|
|
1.7%
|
|
|
38,178
|
|
|
34,994
|
|
|
9.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
smart
|
|
|
|
122
|
|
|
166
|
|
|
-26.5%
|
|
|
1,276
|
|
|
3,071
|
|
|
-58.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MBUSA
Combined Total
|
|
|
|
Dec-18
|
|
|
Dec-17
|
|
|
Monthly %
|
|
|
YTD 2018
|
|
|
YTD 2017
|
|
|
Yearly %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GRAND TOTAL
|
|
|
|
36,254
|
|
|
39,416
|
|
|
-8.0%
|
|
|
355,413
|
|
|
375,311
|
|
|
-5.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner Sprinter and
Metris Vans are sold and marketed in the U.S. by Mercedes-Benz USA
and Daimler Vans USA, respectively.
|
