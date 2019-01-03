Mercedes-Benz Reports December Sales of 32,016 Units

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported December sales of 32,016 Mercedes-Benz models. Mercedes-Benz Vans reported best-ever December sales with 4,116 units and smart reported 122 units, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 36,254 vehicles for the month. On a year-to-date basis, sales of Mercedes-Benz vehicles totaled 315,959, with an additional 38,178 units for Vans and 1,276 vehicles for smart, bringing the total sales volume to 355,413.

“Despite the delayed availability of some of our most popular models in 2018, we achieved a solid closing of the year thanks to the excellent work of our dealers. We are excited to welcome the next chapter of our product offensive including the all-new A-Class, GLE and Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe in the coming months,” said Dietmar Exler, president and CEO of MBUSA. “With the youngest and most comprehensive lineup in the luxury segment, we will continue to advance our position in the marketplace.”

Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in December included the GLC, C-Class and E-Class model lines. The GLC took the lead at 7,294, followed by C-Class sales of 6,799. The E-Class rounded out the top three with 5,042 units sold.

December sales of Mercedes-AMG high-performance totaled 4,132 units, with 28,940 vehicles sold year-to-date.

Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 12,750 vehicles in December, an increase of 32.0% when compared to the same month last year (9,660). On a year-to-date basis, MBCPO sold 128,835 vehicles, an increase of 14.3% over 2017 (112,670).

About Mercedes-Benz USA

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA), headquartered in Atlanta, is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service for all Mercedes-Benz products in the United States. MBUSA offers drivers the most diverse lineup in the luxury segment with 15 model lines ranging from the sporty CLA-Class four-door coupe to the flagship S-Class and the Mercedes-AMG GT R.

MBUSA is also responsible for Mercedes-Benz Vans and smart products in the U.S. More information on MBUSA and its products can be found at www.mbusa.com, www.mbsprinterusa.com and www.smartusa.com.

MERCEDES-BENZ USA Sales -- December 2018 Mercedes-Benz

Passenger Vehicles Dec-18 Dec-17 Monthly % YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Yearly % B-CLASS 1 111 - 135 744 -81.9% CLA 1,708 2,279 -25.1% 22,556 20,669 9.1% C-CLASS 6,799 6,500 4.6% 60,409 77,447 -22.0% E-CLASS/CLS 5,042 5,385 -6.4% 46,422 51,312 -9.5% S-CLASS 1,486 2,184 -32.0% 14,978 15,888 -5.7% SLC 152 260 -41.5% 1,993 2,860 -30.3% SL 158 277 -43.0% 2,126 2,940 -27.7% AMG GT 136 183 -25.7% 1,525 1,608 -5.2% GLA 2,397 2,580 -7.1% 24,136 24,104 0.1% GLC 7,294 6,152 18.6% 69,727 48,643 43.3% GLE 3,734 5,823 -35.9% 46,010 54,595 -15.7% GLS 2,664 2,998 -11.1% 21,972 32,248 -31.9% G-CLASS 445 471 -5.5% 3,970 4,188 -5.2% TOTAL 32,016 35,203 -9.1% 315,959 337,246 -6.3% Vans1 4,116 4,047 1.7% 38,178 34,994 9.1% smart 122 166 -26.5% 1,276 3,071 -58.5% MBUSA

Combined Total Dec-18 Dec-17 Monthly % YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Yearly % GRAND TOTAL 36,254 39,416 -8.0% 355,413 375,311 -5.3% 1Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner Sprinter and Metris Vans are sold and marketed in the U.S. by Mercedes-Benz USA and Daimler Vans USA, respectively.

