Mercedes-Benz Reports January Sales of 22,507 Units

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported January sales of 22,507
Mercedes-Benz models. Mercedes-Benz Vans reported January sales with
1,214 units and smart reported 83 units, bringing MBUSA to a grand total
of 23,804 vehicles for the month.
“Our January performance was affected by a number of factors including
extreme weather in key markets,” said Dietmar Exler, president and CEO
of MBUSA. “We anticipate a strong rebound with the arrival of several
new models this year including the all new A-Class sedan and GLE.”
Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in January included the GLC, C-Class and
E-Class model lines. The GLC took the lead at 4,908, followed by C-Class
sales of 4,676. The E-Class rounded out the top three with 3,258 units
sold.
January sales of Mercedes-AMG high-performance models totaled 2,882
units, up 17.4% compared to the same month last year.
Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded
sales of 10,143 vehicles in January, an increase of 7.5% when compared
to the same month last year (9,437).
About Mercedes-Benz USA
Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA), headquartered in Atlanta, is responsible for
the distribution, marketing and customer service for all Mercedes-Benz
products in the United States. MBUSA offers drivers the most diverse
lineup in the luxury segment with 15 model lines ranging from the sporty
A-Class sedan to the flagship S-Class and the Mercedes-AMG GT R.
MBUSA is also responsible for Mercedes-Benz Vans and smart products in
the U.S. More information on MBUSA and its products can be found at www.mbusa.com, www.mbvans.com and www.smartusa.com.
Accredited journalists can visit our media site at www.media.mbusa.com.
Follow us on Twitter @MBUSAnews
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MERCEDES-BENZ USA
Sales -- January 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mercedes-Benz
Passenger Vehicles
|
|
Jan-19
|
|
Jan-18
|
|
Monthly %
|
|
YTD 2019
|
|
YTD 2018
|
|
Yearly %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-CLASS
|
|
1
|
|
40
|
|
_
|
|
1
|
|
40
|
|
_
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CLA
|
|
2,278
|
|
1,994
|
|
14.2%
|
|
2,278
|
|
1,994
|
|
14.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C-CLASS
|
|
4,676
|
|
4,419
|
|
5.8%
|
|
4,676
|
|
4,419
|
|
5.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E-CLASS/CLS
|
|
3,258
|
|
4,099
|
|
-20.5%
|
|
3,258
|
|
4,099
|
|
-20.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S-CLASS
|
|
886
|
|
1,569
|
|
-43.5%
|
|
886
|
|
1,569
|
|
-43.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SLC
|
|
122
|
|
167
|
|
-26.9%
|
|
122
|
|
167
|
|
-26.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SL
|
|
116
|
|
168
|
|
-31.0%
|
|
116
|
|
168
|
|
-31.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AMG GT
|
|
83
|
|
129
|
|
-35.7%
|
|
83
|
|
129
|
|
-35.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GLA
|
|
1,603
|
|
2,410
|
|
-33.5%
|
|
1,603
|
|
2,410
|
|
-33.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GLC
|
|
4,908
|
|
4,793
|
|
2.4%
|
|
4,908
|
|
4,793
|
|
2.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GLE
|
|
2,142
|
|
3,488
|
|
-38.6%
|
|
2,142
|
|
3,488
|
|
-38.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GLS
|
|
2,007
|
|
1,682
|
|
19.3%
|
|
2,007
|
|
1,682
|
|
19.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
G-CLASS
|
|
427
|
|
349
|
|
22.3%
|
|
427
|
|
349
|
|
22.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
22,507
|
|
25,307
|
|
-11.1%
|
|
22,507
|
|
25,307
|
|
-11.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vans1
|
|
1,214
|
|
2,191
|
|
-44.6%
|
|
1,214
|
|
2,191
|
|
-44.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
smart
|
|
83
|
|
105
|
|
-21.0%
|
|
83
|
|
105
|
|
-21.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MBUSA
Combined Total
|
|
Jan-19
|
|
Jan-18
|
|
Monthly %
|
|
YTD 2019
|
|
YTD 2018
|
|
Yearly %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GRAND TOTAL
|
|
23,804
|
|
27,603
|
|
-13.8%
|
|
23,804
|
|
27,603
|
|
-13.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner Sprinter and
Metris Vans are sold and marketed in the U.S. by Mercedes-Benz USA
and Daimler Vans USA, respectively.
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190201005460/en/