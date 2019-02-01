Mercedes-Benz Reports January Sales of 22,507 Units

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported January sales of 22,507 Mercedes-Benz models. Mercedes-Benz Vans reported January sales with 1,214 units and smart reported 83 units, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 23,804 vehicles for the month.

“Our January performance was affected by a number of factors including extreme weather in key markets,” said Dietmar Exler, president and CEO of MBUSA. “We anticipate a strong rebound with the arrival of several new models this year including the all new A-Class sedan and GLE.”

Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in January included the GLC, C-Class and E-Class model lines. The GLC took the lead at 4,908, followed by C-Class sales of 4,676. The E-Class rounded out the top three with 3,258 units sold.

January sales of Mercedes-AMG high-performance models totaled 2,882 units, up 17.4% compared to the same month last year.

Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 10,143 vehicles in January, an increase of 7.5% when compared to the same month last year (9,437).

About Mercedes-Benz USA

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA), headquartered in Atlanta, is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service for all Mercedes-Benz products in the United States. MBUSA offers drivers the most diverse lineup in the luxury segment with 15 model lines ranging from the sporty A-Class sedan to the flagship S-Class and the Mercedes-AMG GT R.

MBUSA is also responsible for Mercedes-Benz Vans and smart products in the U.S. More information on MBUSA and its products can be found at www.mbusa.com, www.mbvans.com and www.smartusa.com.

More information on MBUSA and its products can be found at www.mbusa.com, www.mbvans.com and www.smartusa.com.

MERCEDES-BENZ USA Sales -- January 2019 Mercedes-Benz Passenger Vehicles Jan-19 Jan-18 Monthly % YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Yearly % B-CLASS 1 40 _ 1 40 _ CLA 2,278 1,994 14.2% 2,278 1,994 14.2% C-CLASS 4,676 4,419 5.8% 4,676 4,419 5.8% E-CLASS/CLS 3,258 4,099 -20.5% 3,258 4,099 -20.5% S-CLASS 886 1,569 -43.5% 886 1,569 -43.5% SLC 122 167 -26.9% 122 167 -26.9% SL 116 168 -31.0% 116 168 -31.0% AMG GT 83 129 -35.7% 83 129 -35.7% GLA 1,603 2,410 -33.5% 1,603 2,410 -33.5% GLC 4,908 4,793 2.4% 4,908 4,793 2.4% GLE 2,142 3,488 -38.6% 2,142 3,488 -38.6% GLS 2,007 1,682 19.3% 2,007 1,682 19.3% G-CLASS 427 349 22.3% 427 349 22.3% TOTAL 22,507 25,307 -11.1% 22,507 25,307 -11.1% Vans1 1,214 2,191 -44.6% 1,214 2,191 -44.6% smart 83 105 -21.0% 83 105 -21.0% MBUSA Combined Total Jan-19 Jan-18 Monthly % YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Yearly % GRAND TOTAL 23,804 27,603 -13.8% 23,804 27,603 -13.8% 1Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner Sprinter and Metris Vans are sold and marketed in the U.S. by Mercedes-Benz USA and Daimler Vans USA, respectively.

