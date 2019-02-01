Log in
Mercedes-Benz Reports January Sales of 22,507 Units

02/01/2019 | 02:46pm EST

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported January sales of 22,507 Mercedes-Benz models. Mercedes-Benz Vans reported January sales with 1,214 units and smart reported 83 units, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 23,804 vehicles for the month.

“Our January performance was affected by a number of factors including extreme weather in key markets,” said Dietmar Exler, president and CEO of MBUSA. “We anticipate a strong rebound with the arrival of several new models this year including the all new A-Class sedan and GLE.”

Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in January included the GLC, C-Class and E-Class model lines. The GLC took the lead at 4,908, followed by C-Class sales of 4,676. The E-Class rounded out the top three with 3,258 units sold.

January sales of Mercedes-AMG high-performance models totaled 2,882 units, up 17.4% compared to the same month last year.

Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 10,143 vehicles in January, an increase of 7.5% when compared to the same month last year (9,437).

About Mercedes-Benz USA

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA), headquartered in Atlanta, is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service for all Mercedes-Benz products in the United States. MBUSA offers drivers the most diverse lineup in the luxury segment with 15 model lines ranging from the sporty A-Class sedan to the flagship S-Class and the Mercedes-AMG GT R.

MBUSA is also responsible for Mercedes-Benz Vans and smart products in the U.S. More information on MBUSA and its products can be found at www.mbusa.comwww.mbvans.com and www.smartusa.com.

Accredited journalists can visit our media site at www.media.mbusa.com. Follow us on Twitter @MBUSAnews

           

MERCEDES-BENZ USA

Sales -- January 2019

 

Mercedes-Benz

Passenger Vehicles

  Jan-19   Jan-18   Monthly %   YTD 2019   YTD 2018   Yearly %
                         
B-CLASS   1   40  

_

   1   40   _
                         
CLA   2,278   1,994   14.2%   2,278   1,994   14.2%
                         
C-CLASS   4,676   4,419   5.8%   4,676   4,419   5.8%
                         
E-CLASS/CLS   3,258   4,099   -20.5%   3,258   4,099   -20.5%
                         
S-CLASS   886   1,569   -43.5%   886   1,569   -43.5%
                         
SLC   122   167   -26.9%   122   167   -26.9%
                         
SL   116   168   -31.0%   116   168   -31.0%
                         
AMG GT   83   129   -35.7%   83   129   -35.7%
                         
GLA   1,603   2,410   -33.5%   1,603   2,410   -33.5%
                         
GLC   4,908   4,793   2.4%   4,908   4,793   2.4%
                         
GLE   2,142   3,488   -38.6%   2,142   3,488   -38.6%
                         
GLS   2,007   1,682   19.3%   2,007   1,682   19.3%
                         
G-CLASS   427   349   22.3%   427   349   22.3%
                         
TOTAL   22,507   25,307   -11.1%   22,507   25,307   -11.1%
                         
Vans1   1,214   2,191   -44.6%   1,214   2,191   -44.6%
                         
smart   83   105   -21.0%   83   105   -21.0%
                         

MBUSA

Combined Total

  Jan-19   Jan-18   Monthly %   YTD 2019   YTD 2018   Yearly %
                         
GRAND TOTAL   23,804   27,603   -13.8%   23,804   27,603   -13.8%
 

1Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner Sprinter and Metris Vans are sold and marketed in the U.S. by Mercedes-Benz USA and Daimler Vans USA, respectively.


© Business Wire 2019
