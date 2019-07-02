Mercedes-Benz Reports June Sales of 26,196 Vehicles

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported June sales of 26,196 Mercedes-Benz models. Mercedes-Benz Vans reported June sales of 3,005 units and smart reported 74, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 29,275 vehicles for the month. On a year-to-date basis, MBUSA recorded sales of 147,396, adding 16,025 units for Vans and 496 vehicles for smart, bringing the year-to-date sales volume to 163,917.

Mercedes-Benz sales leaders in June included the GLC, GLE, and C-Class model lines. The GLC led totals with 6,568 vehicles followed by GLE with sales of 4,843. The C-Class rounded out the top three with 3,951.

June sales of Mercedes-AMG high-performance models totaled 2,654 units (+12.2%) with 18,214 vehicles sold year-to-date (+18.9%).

Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 10,901 vehicles in June, a decrease of 1.3% versus last year. On a year-to-date basis, MBCPO sold 64,370 vehicles, an increase of 3.6% from the previous year.

About Mercedes-Benz USA

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA), headquartered in Atlanta, is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service for all Mercedes-Benz products in the United States. MBUSA offers drivers the most diverse lineup in the luxury segment with 15 model lines ranging from the sporty A-Class sedan to the flagship S-Class and the Mercedes-AMG GT R.

MBUSA is also responsible for Mercedes-Benz Vans and smart products in the U.S. More information on MBUSA and its products can be found at www.mbusa.com, www.mbvans.com and www.smartusa.com.

Accredited journalists can visit our media site at www.media.mbusa.com. Follow us on Twitter @MBUSAnews.

MERCEDES-BENZ USA

Sales -- June 2019 Mercedes-Benz

Passenger Vehicles Jun-19 Jun-18 Monthly % YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Yearly % A-CLASS 2,015 _ _ 6,210 _ _ B-CLASS 2 0 _ 6 132 -95.5% CLA 573 2,094 -72.6% 6,942 11,716 -40.7% C-CLASS 3,951 5,742 -31.2% 27,337 29,659 -7.8% E-CLASS/CLS 3,346 3,435 -2.6% 20,739 23,440 -11.5% S-CLASS 1,063 1,156 -8.0% 6,155 8,425 -26.9% SLC 207 135 53.3% 1,187 1,181 0.5% SL 148 208 -28.8% 928 1,256 -26.1% AMG GT 374 154 142.9% 1,858 914 103.3% GLA 1,715 1,722 -0.4% 10,598 12,162 -12.9% GLC 6,568 6,608 -0.6% 33,906 35,145 -3.5% GLE 4,843 3,318 46.0% 17,826 22,741 -21.6% GLS 904 1,356 -33.3% 9,885 10,199 -3.1% G-CLASS 487 263 85.2% 3,819 1,878 103.4% TOTAL 26,196 26,191 0.0% 147,396 158,848 -7.2% Vans1 3,005 2,808 7.0% 16,025 16,910 -5.2% smart 74 126 -41.3% 496 650 -23.7% MBUSA

Combined Total Jun-19 Jun-18 Monthly % YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Yearly % GRAND TOTAL 29,275 29,125 0.5% 163,917 176,408 -7.1% 1Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner Sprinter and Metris Vans are sold and marketed in the U.S. by Mercedes-Benz USA and Daimler Vans USA, respectively.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190702005554/en/