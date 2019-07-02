Mercedes-Benz Reports June Sales of 26,196 Vehicles

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported June sales of 26,196 Mercedes-Benz models. Mercedes-Benz Vans reported June sales of 3,005 units and smart reported 74, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 29,275 vehicles for the month. On a year-to-date basis, MBUSA recorded sales of 147,396, adding 16,025 units for Vans and 496 vehicles for smart, bringing the year-to-date sales volume to 163,917.
Mercedes-Benz sales leaders in June included the GLC, GLE, and C-Class model lines. The GLC led totals with 6,568 vehicles followed by GLE with sales of 4,843. The C-Class rounded out the top three with 3,951.
June sales of Mercedes-AMG high-performance models totaled 2,654 units (+12.2%) with 18,214 vehicles sold year-to-date (+18.9%).
Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 10,901 vehicles in June, a decrease of 1.3% versus last year. On a year-to-date basis, MBCPO sold 64,370 vehicles, an increase of 3.6% from the previous year.
About Mercedes-Benz USA
Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA), headquartered in Atlanta, is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service for all Mercedes-Benz products in the United States. MBUSA offers drivers the most diverse lineup in the luxury segment with 15 model lines ranging from the sporty A-Class sedan to the flagship S-Class and the Mercedes-AMG GT R.
MBUSA is also responsible for Mercedes-Benz Vans and smart products in the U.S. More information on MBUSA and its products can be found at www.mbusa.com, www.mbvans.com and www.smartusa.com.
|
MERCEDES-BENZ USA
Sales -- June 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mercedes-Benz
Passenger Vehicles
|Jun-19
|Jun-18
|Monthly %
|YTD 2019
|YTD 2018
|Yearly %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|A-CLASS
|
2,015
|_
|_
|
6,210
|_
|_
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|B-CLASS
|
2
|
0
|_
|
6
|
132
|
-95.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CLA
|
573
|
2,094
|
-72.6%
|
6,942
|
11,716
|
-40.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|C-CLASS
|
3,951
|
5,742
|
-31.2%
|
27,337
|
29,659
|
-7.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|E-CLASS/CLS
|
3,346
|
3,435
|
-2.6%
|
20,739
|
23,440
|
-11.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|S-CLASS
|
1,063
|
1,156
|
-8.0%
|
6,155
|
8,425
|
-26.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SLC
|
207
|
135
|
53.3%
|
1,187
|
1,181
|
0.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SL
|
148
|
208
|
-28.8%
|
928
|
1,256
|
-26.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|AMG GT
|
374
|
154
|
142.9%
|
1,858
|
914
|
103.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|GLA
|
1,715
|
1,722
|
-0.4%
|
10,598
|
12,162
|
-12.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|GLC
|
6,568
|
6,608
|
-0.6%
|
33,906
|
35,145
|
-3.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|GLE
|
4,843
|
3,318
|
46.0%
|
17,826
|
22,741
|
-21.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|GLS
|
904
|
1,356
|
-33.3%
|
9,885
|
10,199
|
-3.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G-CLASS
|
487
|
263
|
85.2%
|
3,819
|
1,878
|
103.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TOTAL
|
26,196
|
26,191
|
0.0%
|
147,396
|
158,848
|
-7.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Vans1
|
3,005
|
2,808
|
7.0%
|
16,025
|
16,910
|
-5.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|smart
|
74
|
126
|
-41.3%
|
496
|
650
|
-23.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|MBUSA
Combined Total
|Jun-19
|Jun-18
|Monthly %
|YTD 2019
|YTD 2018
|Yearly %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|GRAND TOTAL
|
29,275
|
29,125
|
0.5%
|
163,917
|
176,408
|
-7.1%
|
1Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner Sprinter and Metris Vans are sold and marketed in the U.S. by Mercedes-Benz USA and Daimler Vans USA, respectively.
