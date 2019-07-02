Log in
Mercedes-Benz Reports June Sales of 26,196 Vehicles

07/02/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported June sales of 26,196 Mercedes-Benz models. Mercedes-Benz Vans reported June sales of 3,005 units and smart reported 74, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 29,275 vehicles for the month. On a year-to-date basis, MBUSA recorded sales of 147,396, adding 16,025 units for Vans and 496 vehicles for smart, bringing the year-to-date sales volume to 163,917.

Mercedes-Benz sales leaders in June included the GLC, GLE, and C-Class model lines. The GLC led totals with 6,568 vehicles followed by GLE with sales of 4,843. The C-Class rounded out the top three with 3,951.

June sales of Mercedes-AMG high-performance models totaled 2,654 units (+12.2%) with 18,214 vehicles sold year-to-date (+18.9%).

Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 10,901 vehicles in June, a decrease of 1.3% versus last year. On a year-to-date basis, MBCPO sold 64,370 vehicles, an increase of 3.6% from the previous year.

About Mercedes-Benz USA

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA), headquartered in Atlanta, is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service for all Mercedes-Benz products in the United States. MBUSA offers drivers the most diverse lineup in the luxury segment with 15 model lines ranging from the sporty A-Class sedan to the flagship S-Class and the Mercedes-AMG GT R.

MBUSA is also responsible for Mercedes-Benz Vans and smart products in the U.S. More information on MBUSA and its products can be found at www.mbusa.com, www.mbvans.com and www.smartusa.com.

Accredited journalists can visit our media site at www.media.mbusa.com. Follow us on Twitter @MBUSAnews.

MERCEDES-BENZ USA
Sales -- June 2019

 
Mercedes-Benz
Passenger Vehicles		 Jun-19 Jun-18 Monthly % YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Yearly %
 
A-CLASS

2,015

_ _

6,210

_ _
 
B-CLASS

2

0

_

6

132

-95.5%

 
CLA

573

2,094

-72.6%

6,942

11,716

-40.7%

 
C-CLASS

3,951

5,742

-31.2%

27,337

29,659

-7.8%

 
E-CLASS/CLS

3,346

3,435

-2.6%

20,739

23,440

-11.5%

 
S-CLASS

1,063

1,156

-8.0%

6,155

8,425

-26.9%

 
SLC

207

135

53.3%

1,187

1,181

0.5%

 
SL

148

208

-28.8%

928

1,256

-26.1%

 
AMG GT

374

154

142.9%

1,858

914

103.3%

 
GLA

1,715

1,722

-0.4%

10,598

12,162

-12.9%

 
GLC

6,568

6,608

-0.6%

33,906

35,145

-3.5%

 
GLE

4,843

3,318

46.0%

17,826

22,741

-21.6%

 
GLS

904

1,356

-33.3%

9,885

10,199

-3.1%

 
G-CLASS

487

263

85.2%

3,819

1,878

103.4%

 
TOTAL

26,196

26,191

0.0%

147,396

158,848

-7.2%

 
Vans1

3,005

2,808

7.0%

16,025

16,910

-5.2%

 
smart

74

126

-41.3%

496

650

-23.7%

 
MBUSA
Combined Total		 Jun-19 Jun-18 Monthly % YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Yearly %
 
GRAND TOTAL

29,275

29,125

0.5%

163,917

176,408

-7.1%

 

1Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner Sprinter and Metris Vans are sold and marketed in the U.S. by Mercedes-Benz USA and Daimler Vans USA, respectively.

 

 


© Business Wire 2019
