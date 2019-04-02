Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mercedes-Benz Reports March Sales of 27,004 Units

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 01:31pm EDT

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported March sales of 27,004 Mercedes-Benz models. Mercedes-Benz Vans reported March sales of 3,533 units and smart reported 90 units, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 30,627 vehicles for the month. On a year-to-date basis, MBUSA recorded sales of 71,171, adding 7,476 units for Vans and 231 vehicles for smart, bringing the year-to-date sales volume to 78,878.

“While demand for our SUV lineup and new A-Class remains strong, we’re still in the ramp-up phase of our launch,” said Dietmar Exler, president and CEO of MBUSA. “We expect to further fuel momentum with the upcoming launches of our highly anticipated new models in the months ahead.”

Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in March included the GLC, C-Class and E-Class model lines. The GLC took the lead at 6,282, followed by C-Class sales of 5,514. The E-Class rounded out the top three with 3,712 units sold.

March sales of Mercedes-AMG high-performance models totaled 3,435 units (+27.4%) with 9,684 vehicles sold year-to-date (+27.1%).

Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 10,560 vehicles in March, an increase of 0.1% when compared to the same month last year (10,554). On a year-to-date basis, MBCPO sold 30,365 vehicles, an increase of 2.1% from the previous year (29,741).

About Mercedes-Benz USA

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA), headquartered in Atlanta, is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service for all Mercedes-Benz products in the United States. MBUSA offers drivers the most diverse lineup in the luxury segment with 15 model lines ranging from the sporty A-Class sedan to the flagship S-Class and the Mercedes-AMG GT R.

MBUSA is also responsible for Mercedes-Benz Vans and smart products in the U.S. More information on MBUSA and its products can be found at www.mbusa.comwww.mbvans.com and www.smartusa.com.

Accredited journalists can visit our media site at www.media.mbusa.com. Follow us on Twitter @MBUSAnews.

 
 
 

MERCEDES-BENZ USA

Sales -- March 2019

 
 

Mercedes-Benz

Passenger Vehicles

      Mar-19     Mar-18     Monthly %     YTD 2019     YTD 2018     Yearly %
                                       
A-CLASS       890     _     _     890     _     _
                                       
B-CLASS       0     33     _     3     122     _
                                       
CLA       1,366     1,949     -29.9 %     5,210     5,455     -4.5 %
                                       
C-CLASS       5,514     4,984     10.6 %     15,002     13,350     12.4 %
                                       
E-CLASS/CLS       3,712     4,024     -7.8 %     10,394     12,435     -16.4 %
                                       
S-CLASS       1,204     1,627     -26.0 %     3,151     4,565     -31.0 %
                                       
SLC/SLK       234     224     4.5 %     509     586     -13.1 %
                                       
SL       184     227     -18.9 %     436     640     -31.9 %
                                       
AMG GT       427     114     274.6 %     644     381     69.0 %
                                       
GLA       1,871     2,254     -17.0 %     4,721     6,524     -27.6 %
                                       
GLC/GLK       6,282     6,064     3.6 %     15,366     16,260     -5.5 %
                                       
GLE/M-CLASS       2,196     4,573     -52.0 %     6,535     11,656     -43.9 %
                                       
GL/GLS       2,423     1,974     22.7 %     6,017     5,496     9.5 %
                                       
G-CLASS       701     360     94.7 %     2,293     1,004     128.4 %
                                       
TOTAL       27,004     28,407     -4.9 %     71,171     78,474     -9.3 %
                                       
Vans1       3,533     2,967     19.1 %     7,476     8,186     -8.7 %
                                       
smart       90     110     -18.2 %     231     321     -28.0 %
                                       

MBUSA

Combined Total

      Mar-19     Mar-18     Monthly %     YTD 2019     YTD 2018     Yearly %
                                       
GRAND TOTAL       30,627     31,484     -2.7 %     78,878     86,981     -9.3 %
 

1 Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner Sprinter and Metris Vans are sold and marketed in the U.S. by Mercedes-Benz USA and Daimler Vans USA, respectively.

 
 
 
 


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:13pFINANCIAL LITERACY DAY : Ecobank MD mentors students on acquiring right skills personal budgeting
AQ
02:12pBIOGAIA : Protectis drops with vitamin D available in China
PU
02:12pFERRARI : Endurance Brazil - Podium for Via Italia Racing in Curitiba
PU
02:12pAPRIL AARP BULLETIN : How We Can Beat Fraud
PR
02:11pShares slip after six-month peak, oil nears $70 a barrel
RE
02:11pShares slip after 6-month peak, oil nears $70 a barrel
RE
02:10pMOBIMO : General Meeting approves all motions proposed by the Board of Directors | Peter Schaub takes over as Chairman of the Board of Directors
EQ
02:10pADAMANDEVE.COM : Reveals Statistics On Condom Use In U.S.
PR
02:07pTariff, enforcement issues still hurdles to US-China trade deal - U.S. Chamber
RE
02:07pFIRST CAPITAL S P A : Informativa mensile acquisto azioni proprie - Allegato 3F
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GEMALTO : GEMALTO : French group Thales completes 4.8 billion euro takeover of Gemalto
2TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : ASIAN EQUITIES' VALUATIONS STILL CHEAPER THAN ITS GLOBAL PEERS: Refinitiv data
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Brexit leaves Ford at crossroads on long-term British plans
4NORDEX SE : NORDEX : wins another major order for 157.5 MW with N149 turbine
5Exor's Elkann stresses long-term commitment to Fiat Chrysler

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About