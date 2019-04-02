Mercedes-Benz Reports March Sales of 27,004 Units

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported March sales of 27,004
Mercedes-Benz models. Mercedes-Benz Vans reported March sales of 3,533
units and smart reported 90 units, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of
30,627 vehicles for the month. On a year-to-date basis, MBUSA recorded
sales of 71,171, adding 7,476 units for Vans and 231 vehicles for smart,
bringing the year-to-date sales volume to 78,878.
“While demand for our SUV lineup and new A-Class remains strong, we’re
still in the ramp-up phase of our launch,” said Dietmar Exler, president
and CEO of MBUSA. “We expect to further fuel momentum with the upcoming
launches of our highly anticipated new models in the months ahead.”
Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in March included the GLC, C-Class and
E-Class model lines. The GLC took the lead at 6,282, followed by C-Class
sales of 5,514. The E-Class rounded out the top three with 3,712 units
sold.
March sales of Mercedes-AMG high-performance models totaled 3,435 units
(+27.4%) with 9,684 vehicles sold year-to-date (+27.1%).
Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded
sales of 10,560 vehicles in March, an increase of 0.1% when compared to
the same month last year (10,554). On a year-to-date basis, MBCPO sold
30,365 vehicles, an increase of 2.1% from the previous year (29,741).
About Mercedes-Benz USA
Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA), headquartered in Atlanta, is responsible for
the distribution, marketing and customer service for all Mercedes-Benz
products in the United States. MBUSA offers drivers the most diverse
lineup in the luxury segment with 15 model lines ranging from the sporty
A-Class sedan to the flagship S-Class and the Mercedes-AMG GT R.
MBUSA is also responsible for Mercedes-Benz Vans and smart products in
the U.S. More information on MBUSA and its products can be found at www.mbusa.com, www.mbvans.com and www.smartusa.com.
|
|
|
|
MERCEDES-BENZ USA
Sales -- March 2019
|
|
|
Mercedes-Benz
Passenger Vehicles
|
|
|
|
Mar-19
|
|
|
Mar-18
|
|
|
Monthly %
|
|
|
YTD 2019
|
|
|
YTD 2018
|
|
|
Yearly %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A-CLASS
|
|
|
|
890
|
|
|
_
|
|
|
_
|
|
|
890
|
|
|
_
|
|
|
_
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B-CLASS
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
_
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
122
|
|
|
_
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CLA
|
|
|
|
1,366
|
|
|
1,949
|
|
|
-29.9
|
%
|
|
|
5,210
|
|
|
5,455
|
|
|
-4.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C-CLASS
|
|
|
|
5,514
|
|
|
4,984
|
|
|
10.6
|
%
|
|
|
15,002
|
|
|
13,350
|
|
|
12.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E-CLASS/CLS
|
|
|
|
3,712
|
|
|
4,024
|
|
|
-7.8
|
%
|
|
|
10,394
|
|
|
12,435
|
|
|
-16.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S-CLASS
|
|
|
|
1,204
|
|
|
1,627
|
|
|
-26.0
|
%
|
|
|
3,151
|
|
|
4,565
|
|
|
-31.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SLC/SLK
|
|
|
|
234
|
|
|
224
|
|
|
4.5
|
%
|
|
|
509
|
|
|
586
|
|
|
-13.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SL
|
|
|
|
184
|
|
|
227
|
|
|
-18.9
|
%
|
|
|
436
|
|
|
640
|
|
|
-31.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AMG GT
|
|
|
|
427
|
|
|
114
|
|
|
274.6
|
%
|
|
|
644
|
|
|
381
|
|
|
69.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GLA
|
|
|
|
1,871
|
|
|
2,254
|
|
|
-17.0
|
%
|
|
|
4,721
|
|
|
6,524
|
|
|
-27.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GLC/GLK
|
|
|
|
6,282
|
|
|
6,064
|
|
|
3.6
|
%
|
|
|
15,366
|
|
|
16,260
|
|
|
-5.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GLE/M-CLASS
|
|
|
|
2,196
|
|
|
4,573
|
|
|
-52.0
|
%
|
|
|
6,535
|
|
|
11,656
|
|
|
-43.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GL/GLS
|
|
|
|
2,423
|
|
|
1,974
|
|
|
22.7
|
%
|
|
|
6,017
|
|
|
5,496
|
|
|
9.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
G-CLASS
|
|
|
|
701
|
|
|
360
|
|
|
94.7
|
%
|
|
|
2,293
|
|
|
1,004
|
|
|
128.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
|
27,004
|
|
|
28,407
|
|
|
-4.9
|
%
|
|
|
71,171
|
|
|
78,474
|
|
|
-9.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vans1
|
|
|
|
3,533
|
|
|
2,967
|
|
|
19.1
|
%
|
|
|
7,476
|
|
|
8,186
|
|
|
-8.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
smart
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
-18.2
|
%
|
|
|
231
|
|
|
321
|
|
|
-28.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MBUSA
Combined Total
|
|
|
|
Mar-19
|
|
|
Mar-18
|
|
|
Monthly %
|
|
|
YTD 2019
|
|
|
YTD 2018
|
|
|
Yearly %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GRAND TOTAL
|
|
|
|
30,627
|
|
|
31,484
|
|
|
-2.7
|
%
|
|
|
78,878
|
|
|
86,981
|
|
|
-9.3
|
%
|
|
1 Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner Sprinter and
Metris Vans are sold and marketed in the U.S. by Mercedes-Benz USA
and Daimler Vans USA, respectively.
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005963/en/