Mercedes-Benz Reports March Sales of 27,004 Units

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported March sales of 27,004 Mercedes-Benz models. Mercedes-Benz Vans reported March sales of 3,533 units and smart reported 90 units, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 30,627 vehicles for the month. On a year-to-date basis, MBUSA recorded sales of 71,171, adding 7,476 units for Vans and 231 vehicles for smart, bringing the year-to-date sales volume to 78,878.

“While demand for our SUV lineup and new A-Class remains strong, we’re still in the ramp-up phase of our launch,” said Dietmar Exler, president and CEO of MBUSA. “We expect to further fuel momentum with the upcoming launches of our highly anticipated new models in the months ahead.”

Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in March included the GLC, C-Class and E-Class model lines. The GLC took the lead at 6,282, followed by C-Class sales of 5,514. The E-Class rounded out the top three with 3,712 units sold.

March sales of Mercedes-AMG high-performance models totaled 3,435 units (+27.4%) with 9,684 vehicles sold year-to-date (+27.1%).

Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 10,560 vehicles in March, an increase of 0.1% when compared to the same month last year (10,554). On a year-to-date basis, MBCPO sold 30,365 vehicles, an increase of 2.1% from the previous year (29,741).

About Mercedes-Benz USA

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA), headquartered in Atlanta, is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service for all Mercedes-Benz products in the United States. MBUSA offers drivers the most diverse lineup in the luxury segment with 15 model lines ranging from the sporty A-Class sedan to the flagship S-Class and the Mercedes-AMG GT R.

MBUSA is also responsible for Mercedes-Benz Vans and smart products in the U.S. More information on MBUSA and its products can be found at www.mbusa.com, www.mbvans.com and www.smartusa.com.

MERCEDES-BENZ USA Sales -- March 2019 Mercedes-Benz Passenger Vehicles Mar-19 Mar-18 Monthly % YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Yearly % A-CLASS 890 _ _ 890 _ _ B-CLASS 0 33 _ 3 122 _ CLA 1,366 1,949 -29.9 % 5,210 5,455 -4.5 % C-CLASS 5,514 4,984 10.6 % 15,002 13,350 12.4 % E-CLASS/CLS 3,712 4,024 -7.8 % 10,394 12,435 -16.4 % S-CLASS 1,204 1,627 -26.0 % 3,151 4,565 -31.0 % SLC/SLK 234 224 4.5 % 509 586 -13.1 % SL 184 227 -18.9 % 436 640 -31.9 % AMG GT 427 114 274.6 % 644 381 69.0 % GLA 1,871 2,254 -17.0 % 4,721 6,524 -27.6 % GLC/GLK 6,282 6,064 3.6 % 15,366 16,260 -5.5 % GLE/M-CLASS 2,196 4,573 -52.0 % 6,535 11,656 -43.9 % GL/GLS 2,423 1,974 22.7 % 6,017 5,496 9.5 % G-CLASS 701 360 94.7 % 2,293 1,004 128.4 % TOTAL 27,004 28,407 -4.9 % 71,171 78,474 -9.3 % Vans1 3,533 2,967 19.1 % 7,476 8,186 -8.7 % smart 90 110 -18.2 % 231 321 -28.0 % MBUSA Combined Total Mar-19 Mar-18 Monthly % YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Yearly % GRAND TOTAL 30,627 31,484 -2.7 % 78,878 86,981 -9.3 % 1 Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner Sprinter and Metris Vans are sold and marketed in the U.S. by Mercedes-Benz USA and Daimler Vans USA, respectively.

