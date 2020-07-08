Mercedes-Benz Reports Q2 Sales of 59,461 Vehicles

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported Q2 sales of 59,461 Mercedes-Benz models. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz Vans recorded Q2 sales of 10,760, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 70,221 vehicles for the quarter, a decrease of 17.2% over the comparable period last year.

“Overall, we are encouraged by the continued demand and strong performance of our core models, especially the GLB, GLE and GLS models,” said Nicholas Speeks, President and CEO of MBUSA. “Our dealer partners are doing an incredible job to propel our business forward and deliver for our customers, while navigating many challenges and uncertainties present in the marketplace. We look forward to taking what we’ve learned and building upon our success in the months to come.”

Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in Q2 included the GLE, GLC and E-Class/CLS model lines. The GLE led totals with 9,500 units followed by GLC with sales of 9,461. E-Class/CLS rounded out the top three with 6,857 units.

Q2 sales of Mercedes-AMG high-performance models totaled 7,408 units.

Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 28,661 vehicles during the second quarter of 2020.

Sales -- Q2 2020 Mercedes-Benz Passenger Vehicles Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Quarterly % YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Yearly % A-CLASS 4,104 4,240 -3.2% 7,800 6,210 25.6% B-CLASS* 1 3 -66.7% 1 6 -83.3% CLA 2,931 2,812 4.2% 6,211 6,942 -10.5% C-CLASS 6,526 12,335 -47.1% 13,382 27,337 -51.0% E-CLASS/CLS 6,857 10,345 -33.7% 13,917 20,739 -32.9% S-CLASS 1,817 3,004 -39.5% 4,183 6,155 -32.0% SLC 501 678 -26.1% 920 1,187 -22.5% SL 394 492 -19.9% 795 928 -14.3% SLS* 2 0 - 2 0 - AMG GT 848 1,214 -30.1% 1,815 1,858 -2.3% GLA 2,828 5,877 -51.9% 7,794 10,598 -26.5% GLB 6,699 _ _ 11,519 _ _ GLC 9,461 18,540 -49.0% 22,560 33,906 -33.5% GLE 9,500 11,291 -15.9% 21,305 17,826 19.5% GLS 5,252 3,868 35.8% 11,633 9,885 17.7% G-CLASS 1,740 1,526 14.0% 3,370 3,819 -11.8% TOTAL 59,461 76,225 -22.0% 127,207 147,396 -13.7% Vans1 10,760 8,549 25.9% 18,280 16,025 14.1% MBUSA Combined Total Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Quarterly % YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Yearly % GRAND TOTAL 70,221 84,774 -17.2% 145,487 163,421 -11.0% *Model has been discontinued in the U.S. market.

1Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Metris Vans, and Freightliner Sprinter, are sold and marketed in the U.S. by Mercedes-Benz USA and Daimler Vans USA, respectively.



