Mercedes-Benz Reports Q2 Sales of 59,461 Vehicles

07/08/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported Q2 sales of 59,461 Mercedes-Benz models. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz Vans recorded Q2 sales of 10,760, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 70,221 vehicles for the quarter, a decrease of 17.2% over the comparable period last year.

“Overall, we are encouraged by the continued demand and strong performance of our core models, especially the GLB, GLE and GLS models,” said Nicholas Speeks, President and CEO of MBUSA. “Our dealer partners are doing an incredible job to propel our business forward and deliver for our customers, while navigating many challenges and uncertainties present in the marketplace. We look forward to taking what we’ve learned and building upon our success in the months to come.”

Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in Q2 included the GLE, GLC and E-Class/CLS model lines. The GLE led totals with 9,500 units followed by GLC with sales of 9,461. E-Class/CLS rounded out the top three with 6,857 units.

Q2 sales of Mercedes-AMG high-performance models totaled 7,408 units.

Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 28,661 vehicles during the second quarter of 2020.

About Mercedes-Benz USA

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA), headquartered in Atlanta, is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service for all Mercedes-Benz products in the United States. MBUSA offers drivers the most diverse lineup in the luxury segment with 15 model lines ranging from the sporty A-Class sedan to the flagship S-Class and the Mercedes-AMG GT R.

MBUSA is also responsible for Mercedes-Benz products in the U.S. More information on MBUSA and its products can be found at www.mbusa.com and www.mbvans.com.

Accredited journalists can visit our media site at www.media.mbusa.com.

MERCEDES-BENZ USA
Sales -- Q2 2020

 
Mercedes-Benz Passenger Vehicles Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Quarterly % YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Yearly %
 
A-CLASS

4,104

4,240

-3.2%

7,800

6,210

25.6%

 

 

 

 

 

 

B-CLASS*

1

3

-66.7%

1

6

-83.3%

 

 

 

 

 

 

CLA

2,931

2,812

4.2%

6,211

6,942

-10.5%

 

 

 

 

 

 

C-CLASS

6,526

12,335

-47.1%

13,382

27,337

-51.0%

 

 

 

 

 

 

E-CLASS/CLS

6,857

10,345

-33.7%

13,917

20,739

-32.9%

 

 

 

 

 

 

S-CLASS

1,817

3,004

-39.5%

4,183

6,155

-32.0%

 

 

 

 

 

 

SLC

501

678

-26.1%

920

1,187

-22.5%

 

 

 

 

 

 

SL

394

492

-19.9%

795

928

-14.3%

 

 

 

 

 

 

SLS*

2

0

-

2

0

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

AMG GT

848

1,214

-30.1%

1,815

1,858

-2.3%

 

 

 

 

 

 

GLA

2,828

5,877

-51.9%

7,794

10,598

-26.5%

 

 

 

 

 

 

GLB

6,699

_

_

11,519

_

_

 

 

 

 

 

 

GLC

9,461

18,540

-49.0%

22,560

33,906

-33.5%

 

 

 

 

 

 

GLE

9,500

11,291

-15.9%

21,305

17,826

19.5%

 

 

 

 

 

 

GLS

5,252

3,868

35.8%

11,633

9,885

17.7%

 

 

 

 

 

 

G-CLASS

1,740

1,526

14.0%

3,370

3,819

-11.8%

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL

59,461

76,225

-22.0%

127,207

147,396

-13.7%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vans1

10,760

8,549

25.9%

18,280

16,025

14.1%

 
MBUSA Combined Total Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Quarterly % YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Yearly %
 
GRAND TOTAL

70,221

84,774

-17.2%

145,487

163,421

-11.0%

*Model has been discontinued in the U.S. market.
1Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Metris Vans, and Freightliner Sprinter, are sold and marketed in the U.S. by Mercedes-Benz USA and Daimler Vans USA, respectively.

 


© Business Wire 2020
