Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mercedes-Benz of Flagstaff Celebrates Grand Opening as Flagstaffs Only Luxury Brand Dealership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 01:20am CEST

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., Sept. 12, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Mercedes-Benz of Flagstaff, part of Martin Automotive Group, celebrates their Grand Opening on September 21, 2018 as Flagstaff's only luxury dealership. The Grand Opening event will bring together distinguished guests in the city, including the mayor, along with the invited public to celebrate the business in the beautiful state of the art facility.

Mercedes-Benz of Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., Sep 12, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Mercedes-Benz of Flagstaff, part of Martin Automotive Group, celebrates their Grand Opening on September 21, 2018 as Flagstaff's only luxury dealership. The Grand Opening event will bring together distinguished guests in the city, including the mayor, along with the invited public to celebrate the business in the beautiful state of the art facility.

Alcoholic beverages will be provided by Canyon Diablo Spirits, Mother Road Brewery, and Breakthru Beverage Distributors. Gourmet catering will be provided by Mainstreet Catering and there will be live music and other live entertainment. Guests will have a chance to mingle with Mercedes-Benz enthusiasts and admire luxury vehicles on display.

September 21 falls on National Prisoner of War Day, a day set aside to honor those who have been prisoners of war or missing in action. Mercedes-Benz of Flagstaff is honored to invite local veterans to celebrate with the community as well as be honored for their service.

Additionally, Nation of Patriots will have an esteemed presence at the Grand Opening. Nation of Patriots is a 100 percent volunteer nonprofit national organization that seeks to support veterans financially, physically, emotionally, and economically as well as raise awareness about their situations so that their communities can support them. They work with Veterans Affairs as well as many other veterans organizations to best support and serve veterans. Mercedes-Benz of Flagstaff is proud to be a sponsor.

Mercedes-Benz of Flagstaff carries the full line of Mercedes-Benz vehicles. It also houses a full service repair facility. Guests will be delighted to learn that the dealership is pet friendly. Michael Martin is the owner of Martin Automotive Group, an automotive group with 9 stores spanning 3 states.

"The foundation of our business is built on the core values of excellent service and quality workmanship reflecting the pride we have in our company and the humility and appreciation we have for each of our guests," Mr. Martin said.

Martin Automotive Group is dedicated to delivering automotive excellence while providing both unprecedented customer service and an extraordinary workplace environment.

Martin Automotive Group has dealerships in New Mexico, Arizona & California filled with dedicated automotive professionals ready to serve your needs. Martin Automotive Group is a genuinely caring organization living up to their core values of honesty, integrity and transparency in every detail, every day.

Mercedes-Benz of Flagstaff is located at: 5171 Test Drive, Flagstaff, AZ 86001. For directions and more information, visit: https://mercedesbenzflagstaff.com/.

Learn more about Martin Automotive Group at: https://www.martinautomotivegroup.com/.

News Source: Martin Automotive Group

Related link: https://www.martinautomotivegroup.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/mercedes-benz-of-flagstaff-celebrates-grand-opening-as-flagstaffs-only-luxury-brand-dealership/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09/12Kuwait stocks retreat further; volume rises
AQ
09/12Renewed hopes for U.S.-China trade talk weigh on dollar, lift yuan
RE
09/12Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
RE
09/12Senate Confirms Charles Rettig as IRS Commissioner -- Update
DJ
09/12UK house prices steady, sales weakest in five months - RICS
RE
09/12U.S. INVITES CHINA TO TRADE TALKS AS TARIFFS LOOM : White House adviser
RE
09/12OWNING TESLA SHARES ABOUT THE RISKIEST IT HAS EVER BEEN : options data
RE
09/12Fitbit falls, Garmin shed gains on new Apple watch
RE
09/12Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
RE
09/12DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNICATIONS CLIMATE ACTION AND E : Naughten - collection plans for removing Stockpiles of Farm Tyres
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
2ALLEGIANT GOLD LTD : ALLEGIANT GOLD : Grants Incentive Stock Options
3TESLA CUSTOMERS MAY FACE LONGER RESPONSE TIME AS DELIVERIES RISE: Musk
4THE HERSHEY COMPANY : Hershey to Acquire Pirate Brands From B&G Foods
5Zenith Announces Voting Results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.