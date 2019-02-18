Mercedes-Benz of Goldens Bridge Poised for Greatness

GOLDENS BRIDGE, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Maoli grew up loving cars. As a 16-year-old in Nutley, N.J., he bought his first classic car—a 1959 Cadillac—and restored it on his own. Now, the award-winning entrepreneur, real-estate developer and radio host is the CEO of Celebrity Motor Car Company, which owns Mercedes-Benz of Goldens Bridge, and he gets to spend his time surrounded by cars every day—both at work and at home. Since that 1959 Caddy, Maoli's classic car collection has grown to 25 vehicles—10 of them are Mercedes-Benz. "Just out of high school, I bought my first Mercedes Benz— a 1983 Mercedes SL," Maoli recalled.

Before long, Mercedes-Benz of Goldens Bridge customers will have the opportunity to see some of the cars from Maoli's vaunted collection when they visit the dealership on Route 22. The store is about to go through a massive makeover and Maoli wants to create an area where some of his cars will be on display.

"It will be like a museum," he said. "And given my history with classic cars, we will be selling some class Mercedes as well." Maoli said the pride of his collection is a 1955 Mercedes Gullwing. But his classic cars are not just for show. He loves to drive them as well. "I do drive them, but not every day," Maoli said. "I will take them out on weekends. I have them in my basement and get to show them during cocktail parties."

Maoli used to be a proactive shopper when looking for cars but notes now that he's known as a world-renowned collector, people call him and let him know when something comes on the market that he might like. Maoli notes that collecting cars is like collecting art. He enjoys the vehicles for their aesthetic appeal, but he also considers them an investment.

"The value of them has gone insane," he said. "One that I bought for $395,000 is now worth $1.6 million." But he's not going to sell it… yet. "It will go up further," he said. Maoli took over the Goldens Bridge dealership in March 2017 and one of his immediate goals was to increase the level of hospitality he felt was missing under previous management. It's already begun to pay off. "It's worked in my other dealerships," said Maoli, who also owns Lexus, BMW and Maserati/Alfa Romeo dealerships in New Jersey.

"Sales and service are growing in Goldens Bridge." And when the new facility renovations are complete, it's bound to get even better. "Everything is before the Planning Board and Zoning Board right now," he said. "It will be a state-of-the-art facility that will attract many new customers and add jobs to the community. It will be an addition to the existing structure, which will have a reface. It will be all glass. It will be amazing and launch the dealership to a whole new level." When it's finished, besides the museum-like displays of classic Mercedes-Benz cars, the expanded store will also boast a coffee bar, a candy bar (with classic old fashion candy), a state-of-the-art carwash and a daycare center for when customers with kids bring their cars in for service. Maoli said he hopes to break ground this spring and hold a celebration for his customers replete with an outdoor barbecue. Maoli believes that when the renovations are complete, Mercedes-Benz of Goldens Bridge will be in position to become "one of the most prestigious Mercedes-Benz dealerships in the country."

He notes that its location adjacent to Interstate-684 is prime. More than 125,000 cars travel that highway each day. It's a perfect match, he says, for the dealership because of the prevalent wealth in Northern Westchester—an area he refers to as the "wealth belt." "This area is one of the wealthiest areas in the country," Maoli said. "The demographics are just unbelievable. It's the home of the star-studded, who's who of society." He said that Ralph Lauren visited the dealership last summer, and that the region is home to such luminaries as Martha Steward, Bill Gates, Glenn Close, Susan Sarandon, Steven Tyler and many more. "It's an amazing area," he said. "In fact, it's the wealthiest county in New York, and what better brand to be there than Mercedes-Benz."

About Tom Maoli: Mr. Maoli is the President and CEO of Celebrity Motor Cars, LLC a luxury dealership group based in New Jersey and New York. These dealerships include: Lexus of Route 10, Maserati of Morris County, Alfa Romeo of Morris County, BMW of Springfield, as well as Mercedes-Benz of Goldens Bridge. In addition to his growing automotive empire; Tom is the president and CEO of Real Estate Opportunity Investments, LLC, a residential and commercial real estate company. Tom also hosts the "Go Big Or Go Home" radio show every other Sunday at 10 AM on iHeartRadio. Listeners may reach him via email him through his website at http://tommaoli.net/

