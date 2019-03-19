Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Merchandising Analytics is Turning out to Be the New Non-Negotiable for Retailers – Download Quantzig's Free Resource for Exhaustive Insights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 09:41am EDT

Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its free resource on merchandising analytics and its importance in today’s complex retail scenario. Driven by a savvier and demanding customer base, the retail industry is undergoing a massive transformation which is sure to bring in enormous changes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005554/en/

Steps to Develop a Successful Analytics Powered Merchandising Strategy (Graphic: Business Wire)

Steps to Develop a Successful Analytics Powered Merchandising Strategy (Graphic: Business Wire)

Owing to the rapid pace of retail transformations, traditional growth avenues including brick-and-mortar store expansions are no longer appropriate. Instead, newer approaches including growth through online platforms, localized assortments, and international market expansions are more competitive than ever. The complex retail backdrop has impacted every aspect and the merchandising function itself is finding itself at a critical inflection point. As retail firms gradually get accustomed to such rapid changes, merchandising has turned out to be one of the most unstructured segments within the industry.

“A sophisticated and powerful merchandising analytics platform is essential for retailers that are looking at gaining a front liner advantage in today’s complex business scenario,” says a merchandising analytics expert from Quantzig.

Quantzig’s merchandising analytics frameworks coupled with domain knowledge can help retailers to jump-start their merchandising analytics journey. Request a FREE demo to know more!

Steps to develop a successful analytics powered merchandising strategy

  • Leverage Big Data to Gain Granular Customer Insights

Leveraging big data can help retailers to gauge customer perceptions and better understand each phase of the path-to-purchase cycle. By harnessing big data to understand customer preferences and their priorities retailers can come up with a detailed blueprint to optimize their assortments.

The inability to understand customer preferences revolves around the fact that retailers are not well equipped with a structured approach that can help them better serve their customers. Request a free proposal to know more about our portfolio of merchandising analytics solutions and how it can help you gain a front liner advantage in today’s complex retail world.

  • Create Attribute Based Retail Assortments

While big data helps define demand from the customer perspective, the next step for retailers to begin a detailed analysis of product placement. By focusing on attribute-based analysis, retailers can evaluate merchandise from an internal perspective as well as consider other external features that impact a product category.

  • Localize and Streamline Assortments

Localizing and streamlining product categories requires retailers to correlate local customer demands and purchase histories to optimize where particular merchandise should be placed. This, in turn, helps increase sales, especially among slower-moving inventory.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:59aCHINA MERCHANTS PORT : What on earth is Djibouti doing?
AQ
09:59aJONES LANG LASALLE INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09:58aGOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO /OH/ : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities (form 8-K)
AQ
09:58aIPSOS : SA voter turnout will be critical in #Elections2019 - Ipsos poll
AQ
09:58aGA : Expands Its Ecosystem with Aristas, a Consultancy Firm of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence
BU
09:58aDigerati Technologies Reports Second Quarter FY2019 Results
GL
09:57aRonin Capital Expands Use of Rival Systems for Options Trading in Asia
PR
09:55aWIPRO : launches its third IIoT Centre of Excellence in Kochi
AQ
09:55aINDIAN BANK : VIT, Indian Bank team up to collect fee online
AQ
09:55aRPC : Form 8.3 - RPC LN Equity 18-MAR-19 Decrease In Traded Position
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Germany's forced marriage may not work
2PORSCHE HOLDING : PORSCHE : Raises Volkswagen Stake and Dividend
3AIRBUS SE : Ethiopia and Indonesia crash parallels heap pressure on Boeing
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : European Regulators to Give Boeing 737 MAX Fix Extra Scrutiny
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Tribunal Rules in Favor of Standard Life Aberdeen in Lloyds Dispute

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.