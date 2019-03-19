Merchandising Analytics is Turning out to Be the New Non-Negotiable for Retailers – Download Quantzig's Free Resource for Exhaustive Insights

Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized
Driven by a savvier and demanding customer base, the retail industry is
undergoing a massive transformation which is sure to bring in enormous
changes.
Owing to the rapid pace of retail transformations, traditional growth
avenues including brick-and-mortar store expansions are no longer
appropriate. Instead, newer approaches including growth through online
platforms, localized assortments, and international market expansions
are more competitive than ever. The complex retail backdrop has impacted
every aspect and the merchandising function itself is finding itself at
a critical inflection point. As retail firms gradually get accustomed to
such rapid changes, merchandising has turned out to be one of the most
unstructured segments within the industry.
“A sophisticated and powerful merchandising analytics platform is
essential for retailers that are looking at gaining a front liner
advantage in today’s complex business scenario,” says a merchandising
analytics expert from Quantzig.
Quantzig’s merchandising analytics frameworks coupled with domain
knowledge can help retailers to jump-start their merchandising analytics
journey. Request
a FREE demo to know more!
Steps to develop a successful analytics powered
merchandising strategy
-
Leverage Big Data to Gain Granular Customer Insights
Leveraging big data can help retailers to gauge customer perceptions and
better understand each phase of the path-to-purchase cycle. By
harnessing big data to understand customer preferences and their
priorities retailers can come up with a detailed blueprint to optimize
their assortments.
The inability to understand customer preferences revolves around
the fact that retailers are not well equipped with a structured approach
that can help them better serve their customers. Request
a free proposal to know more about our portfolio of
merchandising analytics solutions and how it can help you gain a front
liner advantage in today’s complex retail world.
-
Create Attribute Based Retail Assortments
While big data helps define demand from the customer perspective, the
next step for retailers to begin a detailed analysis of product
placement. By focusing on attribute-based analysis, retailers can
evaluate merchandise from an internal perspective as well as consider
other external features that impact a product category.
-
Localize and Streamline Assortments
Localizing and streamlining product categories requires retailers to
correlate local customer demands and purchase histories to optimize
where particular merchandise should be placed. This, in turn, helps
increase sales, especially among slower-moving inventory.
