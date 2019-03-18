Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mercialys: Statement on the Availability of the 2018 Registration Document

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 01:32pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY) filed its 2018 registration document with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on March 18th, 2019, under number D.19-0165.

The 2018 registration document includes :

  • the 2018 annual financial report ;
  • the Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;
  • the Statutory auditors' reports;
  • information on the Statutory auditors' fees;
  • the extra-financial performance statement;
  • the integrated report, including the Company’s ecosystem and business model;
  • the description of the share buyback program.

The document is available on the company’s website: www.mercialys.com and on the website of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers: www.amf-france.org.

It is also available for viewing at the company’s head office.

******

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com

Mercialys
Société anonyme au capital de 92.049.169 euros
Siège social : 148, rue de l’Université,
75007 Paris
424 064 707 R.C.S. Paris


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:10pSHANTA GOLD : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
02:10pSAINT GOBAIN : 2019 Share Capital Increase reserved for members of the Saint-Gobain Group employee savings plan
PU
02:10pGENERAL MILLS : Feeling lucky? Lucky Charms is giving away 15,000 boxes of rainbow and unicorn marshmallows
PU
02:09pLiberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. February 2019 Monthly Update
GL
02:08pPRGX GLOBAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
02:08pCORRECTION : BIC : Q4 and Full Year 2018 Results
GL
02:08pGLOBALITY : New Report Reveals Global Organizations Must Embrace the Transformative Power of AI
BU
02:08pCarnival Is Offering Its Private-Label Beer on All Vessels
DJ
02:07pIMN'S INAUGURAL INVESTORS' CONFERENCE ON CRE CLOS : Recap
BU
02:05pSOCIETE GENERALE : 18.03.2019 Registration Document 2019 (PDF 2754Ko)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Told to Stop Tak on Italian Clients Over Antimoney-Launder Issues
2FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES : U.S. firm FIS buys Worldpay fo..
3ATOS : Shares in European payments companies rise on Worldpay takeover
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : What's wrong with Boeing 737-800 MAX aircraft?
5COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank merger talks with Commerzbank raise job fears, lift shares

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.