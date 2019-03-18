Mercialys: Statement on the Availability of the 2018 Registration Document

Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY) filed its 2018 registration document with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on March 18th, 2019, under number D.19-0165.

The 2018 registration document includes :

the 2018 annual financial report ;

the Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;

the Statutory auditors' reports;

information on the Statutory auditors' fees;

the extra-financial performance statement;

the integrated report, including the Company’s ecosystem and business model;

the description of the share buyback program.

The document is available on the company’s website: www.mercialys.com and on the website of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers: www.amf-france.org.

It is also available for viewing at the company’s head office.

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com

