Mercialys: Statement on the Availability of the 2018 Registration Document

Regulatory News:
Mercialys (Paris:MERY) filed its 2018 registration document with the
French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on
March 18th, 2019, under number D.19-0165.
The 2018 registration document includes :
-
the 2018 annual financial report ;
-
the Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;
-
the Statutory auditors' reports;
-
information on the Statutory auditors' fees;
-
the extra-financial performance statement;
-
the integrated report, including the Company’s ecosystem and business
model;
-
the description of the share buyback program.
The document is available on the company’s website: www.mercialys.com
and on the website of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers: www.amf-france.org.
It is also available for viewing at the company’s head office.
******
This press release is available on www.mercialys.com
Mercialys
Société anonyme au capital de 92.049.169 euros
Siège
social : 148, rue de l’Université,
75007 Paris
424 064 707
R.C.S. Paris
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190318005634/en/