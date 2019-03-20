DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Merck Financial Services GmbH / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Merck Financial Services GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



20.03.2019 / 14:26

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Merck Financial Services GmbH hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2019 German: https://www.merckgroup.com/d-de/company/merck-in-germany/merck-financial-services.html

20.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

