Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Merck Financial Services GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 09:30am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Merck Financial Services GmbH / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Merck Financial Services GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

20.03.2019 / 14:26
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Merck Financial Services GmbH hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2019 German: https://www.merckgroup.com/d-de/company/merck-in-germany/merck-financial-services.html


20.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

789827  20.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=789827&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:47aINVESTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED : - Form 8.3 - Lonmin Plc
PR
09:46aCOMMERZBANK : #19-620 Delisting of Instruments issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
09:46aKBRA Assigns Ratings to SMI Equity Release 2018-1 Designated Activity Company (SMI 2018-1)
BU
09:46aINVESTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED : - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
PR
09:45aTENNANT : New Options for Tennant T17 and M17
PU
09:45aAMERICAN MANGANESE : Files C-I-P Patent Application for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling
PU
09:45aZTE : Announcement on Resolutions of the First Extraordinary General Meeting of 2019
PU
09:45aTRA ANNOUNCES NEW RULES FOR UAE PHONE USERS : Now closing a phone plan or contract early is cheaper
AQ
09:44aThyssenkrupp, Tata Steel get EU extension of JV remedy deadline
RE
09:44aMEEZAN BANK : joins hands with Computer Research Private Limited for Implementation of a New Remittance Processing System - Press Release issued by Meezan Bank Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : shares slide after latest Roundup cancer ruling
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW delivers 2019 profit warning and plan to cut costs by 12 bln euros
3CONTINENTAL : Europe's car stocks rally as BAML backs autos as 'contrarian' buy
4KIER GROUP PLC : KIER : Results for the six months ended 31 December 2018
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Stakes rise for Boeing as EU, Canada step up scrutiny of 737 MAX after crashes

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.