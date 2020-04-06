Log in
Merck Financial Services GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04/06/2020

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Merck Financial Services GmbH / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Merck Financial Services GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

06.04.2020 / 13:24
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Merck Financial Services GmbH hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 14, 2020
Address: https://www.merckgroup.com/d-de/company/merck-in-germany/merck-financial-services.html

06.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1016175  06.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1016175&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
