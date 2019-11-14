Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Merck KGaA raises 2019 sales, earnings guidance in wake of Versum takeover

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 02:12am EST
A logo of drugs and chemicals group Merck KGaA is pictured in Darmstadt

Germany's Merck KGaA on Thursday raised its full-year 2019 forecast for sales and adjusted earnings after completing the takeover of semiconductor materials maker Versum Materials in October.

Merck said 2019 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for special items, would come in between 4.23 billion euros and 4.43 billion euros (£3.82 billion), up form a previous prediction of between 4.15 billion euros and 4.35 billion euros.

It said its 2019 net sales would come in between 15.7 billion euros and 16.3 billion euros - up from a previous estimate of 15.3 billion euros to 15.9 billion euros.

Shares in Merck were up 1.2% in early Frankfurt trade.

The takeover of Versum was a bet on a recovery in electronic materials markets for semiconductor makers. Merck maintained its guidance that the accrued business would contribute around 270 million euros to group sales in fiscal 2019 and add around 80-90 million euros to adjusted EBITDA.

Merck's third-quarter EBITDA adjusted for special items rose by 15.4% to 1.11 billion euros, beating the analyst estimate of 1.06 billion euros in a poll posted on the company's website, underpinned by its healthcare and its lab supplies units while foreign currencies also had a positive impact.

Its healthcare unit saw adjusted EBITDA rise by 31.3% to 501 million euros, helped by strong demand for its multiple sclerosis pill Mavenclad and cancer immunotherapy Bavencio.

Merck's Life Science unit, which makes supplies and gear for the biotech industry, saw adjusted EBITDA gain 15.4% to 531 million euros. The unit is benefiting from a race in the drug industry to develop new treatments.

By Michelle Martin
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE 0.24% 1737.6 Delayed Quote.16.64%
MERCK KGAA 0.23% 109.75 Delayed Quote.21.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:58aCOINALL : discount token sale is oversubscribed, DEEP surges over 100% after getting listed
PR
02:57aOil gains on U.S. crude stocks fall, OPEC comments on slower U.S. shale growth
RE
02:55aDEUTSCHE INDUSTRIE REIT : sells 100% of the shares from the capital increase
EQ
02:55aKPS STIFTUNG : Sale of shares in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
EQ
02:55aNATIONAL GRID : 1st Half 2020 Pretax Profit Fell 23%; Backs Guidance
DJ
02:55aDO & CO AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a Financial report
EQ
02:54aChina holds in-depth talks with U.S. on phase one of trade deal
RE
02:54aPremier Oil expects higher annual production, cuts debt
RE
02:53aMEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL : reports higher half year profits
RE
02:53aCELLECTIS : Publishes Creation of "Smart CAR T-Cells" for Potentially Safer, More Effective Treatments for Cancer in Nature Communications
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS: Most fall on weak China data, Sino-U.S. trade deal worries
2HP INC. : HP Inc. Board Declares Dividend
3SURTECO GROUP SE : SURTECO GROUP SE: Publication of the Nine-Month Report
4CANCOM SE : CANCOM: Strong profitability improvement raises EBITDA margin (adjusted) to record level of 9.1 pe..
5NAVER CORP : SoftBank's Yahoo Japan confirms merger talks with Line, shares jump

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group