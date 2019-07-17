Log in
News : Interest Rates
Mercosur to remove international roaming rates for members

07/17/2019 | 07:46pm EDT

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Mercosur members approved on Wednesday the end of international roaming rates in voice and data communications among the four countries of the economic bloc, Brazil's ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The agreement is expected to come into force 30 days after being ratified by authorities in Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.10% 47.765 Delayed Quote.10.83%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.18% 4.2292 Delayed Quote.-4.81%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.02% 42.45 Delayed Quote.13.43%
