Mercuria Energy : Signs Memorandum of Understanding to Support Minnesota’s Mesabi Metallics, Global Energy and Commodities Group Targets Expansion in U.S. and Long-Term Job Creation 11.09.2018

09/11/2018 | 06:17pm CEST

GENEVA, September 11th, 2018 - Mercuria Energy, one of the world's largest independent energy and commodities groups, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today with Chippewa Capital Partners, LLC (CCP) that envisages Mercuria backing the re-emergence of iron ore producer, Mesabi Metallics Company LLC (Mesabi Metallics), which is currently 100 percent owned by CCP. The investment is intended to support the creation of new long-term jobs in America's heartland and the century-old iron ore mining district, the Mesabi Range in Minnesota, part of the Iron Range in the Lake Superior region.

The transaction would allow Mercuria to acquire a majority stake in the iron ore producer, which boasts a 7mtpa mine-to-plant pelletization project (the Mesabi Project). Essar, which has a long association with the Mesabi Project, will be the minority shareholder alongside Mercuria. Mesabi Metallics recently met all of the key milestones that led to the reinstatement of all its mineral lease rights as confirmed by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on July 11, 2018.

Mercuria's backing and investment into Mesabi Metallics is expected to lead to an immediate acceleration of the engineering, procurement and construction of the Mesabi Project.

'Today's announcement is part of Mercuria's ambition to further expand and invest in the United States, playing a greater role in increasing American production capacity, and indirectly supporting the strategic steel sector, which is resurging as the US economy is showing even more robust growth,' said Mercuria CEO Marco Dunand. 'This investment can directly support job creation and economic growth for the Mesabi community and beyond. Pursuant to this investment, Mercuria plans to employ the highly-skilled workforce in Minnesota, as we do elsewhere in America and internationally in all the ventures that Mercuria operates. These, along with the healthy business environment, are the key principles that supports the growth of our footprint in the United States.'

'Specifically, the Mesabi investment demonstrates our confidence that - with greater financial strength and stability - Mesabi Metallics can re-emerge as a significant player in the North American pellet and value-added product market segment. We also look forward to working alongside our partner, Essar, who have a deep knowledge and understanding of the path required to bring the Project to completion. Their participation in this venture by our side is something that we very much welcome and deeply value.'

Mercuria plans to complete its investment into Mesabi upon closing of the acquisition and expects to accelerate engineering, procurement and construction works on site in Q4 2018.

Disclaimer

Mercuria Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 16:16:06 UTC
