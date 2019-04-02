Mercury Digital Assets : Teams with the San Juan Mercantile Exchange for New Digital Asset Dark Pool and OTC Trading

Mercury Digital Assets (Mercury) announced today that it has partnered
with San Juan Mercantile Exchange (SJMX), and the San Juan Mercantile
Bank & Trust International (SJMBT), to create the SJMX Dark Pool, which
includes over-the-counter (OTC) trading for digital assets. The first
trades in the dark pool have been successfully completed. The dark pool
and OTC liquidity, built for the needs of institutional users, may be
accessed via a FIX API or Mercury’s proprietary execution and order
management systems (EMS/OMS), BEACON.
BEACON allows users to participate in the digital asset markets with all
the reliability, efficiency and security of a mature technology
platform. Through BEACON, users can access an array of OTC and dark
pools of liquidity, such as those of SJMX, as well as lit venues.
Mercury backs up its low-latency solution with a high-touch support team
composed of trading pioneers and innovators with vast experience in
financial markets technology.
Joe Piotrowski, COO of Mercury, offered, “Digital assets are important
new trading vehicles that have seen broad adoption by traditional market
participants. To meet the sophisticated needs of our institutional
client base, we’ve worked diligently to deliver BEACON to our users to
provide a reliable, professional-grade platform coupled with an
intuitive UX. Further, SJMX has been an ideal partner for us as it
prioritizes secure trading.”
Rick Beaman, CEO of SJMX, said, “We are proud to have successfully
completed the inaugural trades through our ecosystem from execution to
settlement. It is an important milestone in our mission to be the market
leader in offering a secure and efficient infrastructure for
institutional market participants to buy and sell digital assets. Our
partners at Mercury Digital Assets continue to set a high bar with their
BEACON interface.”
Through its international financial entity license, SJMBT has created a
regulated banking solution designed to deliver efficient fiat and
digital asset transactions and custody. This seamless banking solution
enables the SJMX Dark Pool to leverage real-time limit management,
transaction settlement and information aggregation based upon holdings
at SJMBT. Parties interested in BEACON can reach the Mercury team at info@mercurydigitalassets.com.
About Mercury Digital Assets
Developed by the same team that created the current state-of-the-art for
application-driven, liquidity networks used within the listed equity
options market, Mercury Digital Assets offers secure, reliable and
efficient access to digital asset markets. With an optimal blend of
high-touch and low-latency solutions, Mercury works with an invite-only
group of trusted market participants. Its proprietary EMS/OMS, BEACON,
enables deal management, onboarding, liquidity access and execution for
users in an array of lit venues and dark pools. Mercury is a sister
company of Matrix
Execution Technologies.
About SJMX and SJMBT
San Juan Mercantile Exchange, Inc. (SJMX) and its banking affiliate, the
San Juan Mercantile Bank & Trust International Corp. (SJMBT), are
developing a professional-grade trading environment and integrated
banking platform for trading digital assets. SJMX and SJMBT,
subsidiaries of Mercantile Global Holdings, Inc. (MGH), will provide an
end-to-end solution, from matching trades to clearing and custody of
both digital assets and fiat currencies. By bringing together an
experienced team of top-tier exchange professionals, bankers,
technologists, and legal and compliance personnel, SJMX and SJMBT are
bringing to the digital asset space what professional traders have come
to expect from regulated exchanges and banks. For more information,
visit: https://sjmx.global/
or contact the company at info@sjmx.global.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements which may constitute
forward-looking statements. Words such as “may,” “will,” “potential”
“should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “project,” “estimate,”
“intend,” “continue,” or “believe,” or the negatives thereof or similar
expressions or terminology are intended to identify forward-looking
statements. Forward looking statements are subject to risks and
uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially
from those anticipated. All statements in this press release speak only
as of the date of this release. This press release shall not constitute
an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security of
MGH or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries. Any such offer
would be made by customary offering documentation, agreed to and signed
by the relevant counterparties, and in compliance with U.S. federal
securities laws and other applicable laws.
