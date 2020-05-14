Log in
Mercury Racing 450R Names to Boating Industry Top Products List

05/14/2020 | 02:30pm EDT

May 1, 2020

Recognizing the New Benchmark in Outboard Performance and Technology

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (May 1, 2020) - The Mercury Racing 450R high-performance outboard motor has been named to the 2020 Boating Industry Top Products list. The seventh-annual list, which was officially announced today, includes 50 of the 'marine industry's best new and innovative products' selected by the editors of Boating Industry magazine. To be eligible for consideration, products or services must be introduced or significantly updated since January 2019.

'We want to thank Boating Industry for selecting the Mercury Racing 450R as a Top Product for 2020,' said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Chief Executive Officer. 'Product leadership is at the core of our success and remains a key element in our strategic growth initiatives. We have the most robust product portfolio in the industry and we are honored to win this award and congratulations to everyone at Mercury Racing who helped to make this possible.'

In February the Mercury Racing 450R earned 2020 Innovation Award from the National Marine Manufacturers Association. The 450R impressed judges from Boating Writers International with its combination of unrelenting performance, technology features and styling, each intended to enhance the performance boating experience.

Launched in June, 2019, the Mercury Racing 450R writes a power prescription that combines unprecedented acceleration and top-speed potential with rugged reliability and the latest technology from Mercury Marine. The Mercury Racing 450R features a 4.6-liter V8 FourStroke powerhead boosted by an exclusive Mercury Racing supercharger to produce 450 peak propshaft horsepower and 439 ft. lb. of torque - 40 percent more torque than the previous Mercury Racing outboard benchmark - from an outboard that weighs as little as 689 pounds (313 Kg), the best power-to-weight ratio in the high-performance outboard category. The Mercury Racing 450R delivers all of its performance on readily available 89-octane (95 RON) pump fuel.

'The Mercury Racing 450R set a new benchmark for outboard performance and design,' said Stuart Halley, Mercury Racing general manager. 'Its inclusion as a Boating Industry Top Product acknowledges the creative talent and the engineering and manufacturing prowess of the entire staff at Mercury Racing, where we always run Wide Open.'

About Mercury Racing

Based in Fond du Lac, Wis., Mercury Racing, a division of Mercury Marine, is a leading provider of high-performance marine propulsion systems for discriminating boaters worldwide, offering an exciting and fulfilling power boating experience on the water. Using leading-edge technology, Mercury Racing produces high-performance outboards, sterndrives, propellers, parts and accessories. Mercury Racing also produces crate engines for the automotive aftermarket industry. Mercury Marine is a division of Brunswick Corp. (NYSE: BC), the world's largest manufacturer of pleasure boats, marine engines, and accessories.

Disclaimer

Mercury Marine published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 18:29:02 UTC
